Strictly star Kym Marsh delighted the judges and viewers at home last night (November 5) with a “smoking hot” Argentine tango.

Kym and partner Graziano Di Prima were joint second on the leaderboard with a score of 37.

Anton Du Beke gave the pair a 10, while Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse all handed out nines.

However, it’s fair to say Strictly fans were hoping for a little bit more from Kym and Graziano…

Kym and Graziano were joint second on the Strictly leaderboard last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Kym Marsh wows with Argentine tango

Kym and Graziano blew the judges and audiences at home away with their sizzling Argentine tango.

The routine was called “smoking hot” by fans at home and head judge Shirley Ballas also commented on the chemistry between the pair.

Shirley said it was “by far one of the most accomplished routines” she’s seen Kym perform.

She added: “I am not sure, Kym, how good you realise that was. I feel you were emotionally invested in it. I felt like there was just the two of you in the whole world.”

‘Brilliantly sexy Argentine tango’

The dance also left viewers at home feeling a little hot under the collar.

“Phwoar, steamy number from Kym and Graziano,” said one.

“Kym and Graziano OMG what a brilliantly sexy Argentine tango. That stare at the end was intense!” said another.

A third quipped: “Strictly should make a rule that they can only do Argentine tangos at the end of the episode because I’m not paying attention to anything after Kym and Graziano.

“I’m just horny now,” they added.

Their dance ended with an ‘intense’ stare that left viewers begging for the pair to kiss (Credit BBC)

Viewers wanted Kym and Graziano to ‘kiss’

Others clearly felt the same, with some taking to Twitter to declare that they wanted the pair to kiss.

And this naturally drew comparisons to Adam Peaty and Katya Jones’ near-kiss at the end of their Argentine tango during the 2021 series.

“Did I want Kym and Graziano to kiss? Maybe,” admitted one.

“That was honestly incredible work by Kym and Graziano… I thought they were gonna kiss at one point. The intensity!” said another.

A third commented: “Kym giving Adam Peaty levels of horny at the end of that performance.”

Of course, Adam and Katya fell victim to Strictly curse rumours during their time on the show.

At the end of their Argentine tango, the pair appeared lost in the moment.

And viewers went wild as the pair “almost kissed” at the end of the routine.

Adam himself went on to admit: “It’s easy to get lost in the moment with the adrenaline, because I get so much adrenaline when performing, especially when she was on my shoulders and my arms were open.

“There was so much emotion at the end.”

Part of the family

However, sadly for Strictly fans hoping for a kiss, Kym and Graz really are just the best of friends.

In fact, earlier this week, Kym revealed how Graziano is very much part of the family.

The Italian dancer admitted he “loves” hanging out with her family – and spending time with Kym’s adorable grandchildren.

It Takes Two host Rylan Clark also commented on the bond the Strictly pals have earlier this week, with Kym admitting that they spend time outside of the ballroom together to cement their friendship.

The lovely Graz, of course, tied the knot to professional dancer Giada Lini over the summer.

Read more: Strictly star Hamza dealt a blow as he’s caught up in fresh controversy

The Strictly results show is on tonight (November 6) on BBC One at 7.15pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.