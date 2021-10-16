Strictly Come Dancing: Adam and Katya ‘almost kissed’ on live show and viewers are losing it

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones performed a smoking hot Argentine Tango on this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing.

And viewers reckon the duo got a little too caught up in the heat of the moment, claiming they almost kissed at the end of the performance.

The gasps were coming thick and fast on Twitter within seconds of the electric exchange…

Adam and Katya on It Takes Two earlier this week (Credit: BBC)

Here’s what just some of them had to say…

“Did Adam just go to kiss Katya and then remember they’re on TV?!”

Did Adam just go to kiss Katya and then remember they’re on TV?! 👀 #Strictly #AdamPeaty pic.twitter.com/bWqgZGgm8H — Catrin Newman (@catrinnewman) October 16, 2021

“Adam definitely nearly kissed Katya at the end there.”

Adam definitely nearly kissed Katya at the end there #Strictly pic.twitter.com/plklv5th1j — Em 🌻 (@emilymiles2_0) October 16, 2021

“Did Adam and Katya just nearly kiss?!”

Did Adam and Katya just nearly kiss?! #Strictly pic.twitter.com/7oO2Vc5BXB — Tim Galsworthy (@TimGalsworthy) October 16, 2021

“I swear Adam was gonna kiss Katya then.”

I swear Adam was gonna kiss Katya then and had to remind himself where he was! #Strictly pic.twitter.com/ep5RxGymTg — Claire (@ClaireNotts) October 16, 2021

“The whole of twitter when Adam and Katya almost kissed.”

the whole of twitter when adam and katya almost kissed 👀#Strictly pic.twitter.com/lV38wWb6ik — abbie (@FxAbbie) October 16, 2021

“I felt very uncomfortable.”

Holy crap was @Adam_Peaty going to kiss Katja? I felt very uncomfortable #Strictly — SarahJ2020 (@J2020Sarah) October 16, 2021

“Only 10 million saw Adam nearly kiss Katya. ”

Only 10 million saw Adam nearly kiss Katya. Sadly looks like strictly curse has struck again. #Strictly — Mac (@Admiral_JKirk) October 16, 2021

“Did Adam Peaty have to pull himself back from kissing Katya at the end of their routine just then?”

Did Adam Peaty have to pull himself back from kissing Katya at the end of their routine just then? I watched it back, and it absolutely looked like he stopped himself 👀#Strictly — keef (@keeforelli) October 16, 2021

The pair have yet to comment, but there’s sure to be a reasonable explanation.

Does Strictly star Adam Peaty have a girlfriend?

Yes. Adam met partner Eirianedd Munro on dating app Tinder while training at Loughborough University.

She fell pregnant just two months later and the two welcomed a baby boy – George-Anderson – in September 2020.

Is Katya Jones single?

Katya used to be married to fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones – they separated in August 2019, months after she was caught snogging her 2018 Strictly celeb partner Seann Walsh.

The exes still get along though, with Katya saying: “It’s lovely. We’re really the best of friends – if something happens or we want to share exciting news, we always call each other and check on each other.”

