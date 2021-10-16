Adam and Katya Strictly
Strictly Come Dancing: Adam and Katya ‘almost kissed’ on live show and viewers are losing it

There was serious sexual chemistry on the dance floor

By Karen Hyland
| Updated:

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones performed a smoking hot Argentine Tango on this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing.

And viewers reckon the duo got a little too caught up in the heat of the moment, claiming they almost kissed at the end of the performance.

The gasps were coming thick and fast on Twitter within seconds of the electric exchange…

Adam and Katya on It Takes Two earlier this week (Credit: BBC)

Here’s what just some of them had to say…

“Did Adam just go to kiss Katya and then remember they’re on TV?!”

“Adam definitely nearly kissed Katya at the end there.”

“Did Adam and Katya just nearly kiss?!”

“I swear Adam was gonna kiss Katya then.”

“The whole of twitter when Adam and Katya almost kissed.”

“I felt very uncomfortable.”

“Only 10 million saw Adam nearly kiss Katya. ”

“Did Adam Peaty have to pull himself back from kissing Katya at the end of their routine just then?”

The pair have yet to comment, but there’s sure to be a reasonable explanation.

Does Strictly star Adam Peaty have a girlfriend?

Yes. Adam met partner Eirianedd Munro on dating app Tinder while training at Loughborough University.

She fell pregnant just two months later and the two welcomed a baby boy – George-Anderson – in September 2020.

Is Katya Jones single?

Katya used to be married to fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones – they separated in August 2019, months after she was caught snogging her 2018 Strictly celeb partner Seann Walsh.

The exes still get along though, with Katya saying: “It’s lovely. We’re really the best of friends – if something happens or we want to share exciting news, we always call each other and check on each other.”

What did you make of Adam and Katya’s Strictly Come Dancing performance? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

