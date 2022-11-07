Strictly star Katya Jones breaks silence following Tony ‘row’ claims

Strictly dancer Katya Jones has admitted she’s “loving” dancing with partner Tony Adams in a gushing post just days after the pair were spotted ‘having words’ on air.

On Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing (November 5) professional dancer Katya and former footballer Tony were seen having what looked like a heated exchange on the hit show.

Now Katya seems to have shut down the rumours, taking to Instagram to share a post full of praise for the former England and Arsenal player.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katya Jones (@katyajones)

What did Katya Jones say about Strictly results?

Katya said: “THANK YOU for voting us through to week 8!! We are beyond grateful!

“And we hope you can see how hard we are trying! [Tony] impresses me every day! I’m just loving every single day teaching him to dance, seeing his improvement and growth!”

Meawhile, she added: “We are not here to play it safe because life really begins at the end of your comfort zone!

“Let’s gooooo.”

Strictly Come Dancing’s Katya and Tony hug during the results show (Credit: BBC)

Katya and Tony’s salsa

The pair appeared disappointed after their dance didn’t go down well with the judges.

They performed a salsa to I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) by Pitbull.

The duo were hoping to capitalise on their high scores from the previous week.

But the salsa bagged just a four from Craig Revel Horwood while Motsi Mobuse struggled to find a compliment for the pair after their performance, saying: “You tried so hard.”

It meant that Tony and Katya were right at the bottom of the leaderboard ahead of Sunday night’s results show, with Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał coming out on top.

As Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman gathered with the rest of the couples for Saturday night’s closing scene, eagle-eyed viewers spotted that Katya had her back to the camera and appeared deep in conversation with Tony.

Some people wondered whether the pair were ‘having words’.

Katya and Tony survived for another week (Credit: BBC)

What happened between Katya and Tony?

But it seems the pair have now put any troubles behind them and fans praised the dancing partnership.

One viewer posted: “You both are amazing.

“Katya you always get the best from people and Tony is improving all the time.”

Meanwhile some viewers felt underwhelmed with Craig’s tough judging decisions throughout Saturday night’s show.

Many were up in arms over the fact that comedian Ellie Taylor and her dance partner Johannes Radebe were given a low-scoring three by Craig for their rumba on the night, leaving them with just one more point than Tony and Katya overall.

One fan said on Twitter: “I still can’t believe Ellie and Johannes scored only one point higher than Tony.

“Tony who went badly wrong in multiple places and was bad overall. Not fair at all.”

In fact, emotions have been running high across the dance floor all weekend.

Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds was voted off the show this Sunday, leaving her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin in tears.

Read more: Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice makes a steamy sex life boast!

Are you looking forward to watching Katya and Tony’s next performance? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.