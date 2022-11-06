The Strictly results are in and, both in the studio and at home, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Sunday night’s show (November 6) saw Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds dance-off against Molly Rainford.

And, after the ladies performed with their professional partners – Nikita Kuzmin and Carlos Gu – the judges delivered their verdict.

The couple came such a long way together (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results: Next elimination revealed

All four of the show’s judges voted in favour of saving Molly and Carlos.

This meant that Ellie and Nikita were sent packing from the show.

When asked by Tess about her time on the show, Ellie said: “I’ve literally had the time of my life. It’s been the most incredible experience – life changing really.

“I want to thank Nikita ever so much. I’m going to miss him – he’s changed my life and confidence.

“And all of you guys – the pros. Every single one of you who’ve been part of this Strictly. Behind closed doors, the costume designers, I’ve literally loved waking up every single day and dancing, I’m going to dance forever,” she said.

Ellie added: “It’s incredible, this show is life changing. He’s [Nikita] changed my life.

“We’ve had the most amazing days. We’ve had not just dancing days – but days we’ve just spoken for hours. And the confidence you’ve given me – I seem confident but you know what I’m like, I worry about everything so so much and we’ve literally represented everything.

“We went out there any danced our life out every single night and I loved it so much.”

Nikita started to cry while speaking to Tess Daly about Ellie’s exit (Credit: BBC)

Nikita cries as he declares ‘love you Els’

Dancer Nikita was then asked if he had any words for his partner – but admitted he was struggling to talk through his tears.

“First of all make me speak first next time because I am crying! I am a bit disappointed as I wanted Ellie to have a bit more time on this TV show, I know how much it means to her.

“I’m really happy that this journey has been with you [Ellie] because she has taught me so so much, so much empathy, just so much, I’ve learnt so much in these seven weeks.

“I really wanted to go with you to Blackpool, I think we should go there for the rides?” he quipped.

“I love you Els, I just want to tell you every single person in this room loves you.

“That is just to say how much of a beautiful human you are, you spend time to go to each person inside this room, you care about everybody, you are just such a wonderful human and I am so glad I’ve had the chance to dance with you,” he added.

Nikita said that everyone in the room loved Ellie, and that certainly seemed to be the case during her send-off (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react to ‘sad’ exit

Nikita’s tears were obviously contagious as viewers at home were also sad over the result.

“Really sad about this,” said one.

“Sad for Ellie S I liked seeing her dances,” said another.

“Major sad,” said another. “I had a feeling but so sad to see this couple leave.”

Others said they were “very surprised” as they thought the dance was “Ellie’s best dance yet”.

Strictly results: Tony Adams complaints grow

“This is ridiculous now. Too many good dancers are going so that Tony Adams can stay in,” blasted one.

“Complaints to all the people voting for the novelty act! I can’t believe he avoided another dance off,” said another.

“I’m so gutted for Ellie S, no way was she the worst last night. Can’t believe Tony is still in, he needs to do a John Sergeant and bow out,” said another.

“Absolutely disgusted that Ellie has gone, she was brilliant and put her all into it every week, she will be gutted,” another concluded.

Read more: Strictly star Hamza Yassin dealt blow amid new controversy

So did the right couple go? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.