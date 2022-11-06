Strictly star Tony Adams appears to have been caught having a “heated row” with his dance partner Katya Jones during last night’s live episode.

The professional dancer was “not pleased” with the former footy star following their performance on Saturday night’s show.

And, as hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly ended the episode of Strictly Come Dancing, Tony and Katya were spotted having a rather intense exchange of words in the background.

The pair received just 21 points for their performance last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Tony Adams and Katya’s performance slammed

During last night’s episode (November 5), the pair performed a salsa to I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) by Pitbull.

Their routine didn’t go down too well with the judges though, as they finished last on the leaderboard with just 21 points.

Head judge Shirley Ballas told Tony he’d made “too many mistakes” and awarded him five out of 10.

Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse gave the pair a six, and Craig Revel Horwood awarded them just four out of 10 for their performance.

This meant that they were right at the bottom of the leaderboard going into the results show.

Tony and Katya were spotted in the background mid ‘argument’ (Credit: BBC)

Tony and Katya have ‘row’ live on TV

Near the end of the show, all of the couples gathered for the final scene.

However, instead of breaking out in dance on the spot and waving goodbye to viewers, Katya had her back turned to the camera.

Meanwhile, Tony looked rather animated as he engaged in a deep conversation with her.

The two eventually turned around to put on brave faces for the camera.

Ooooh, what’s going on with Tony and Katya here? 👀 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/czXPpqlTLB — Hema Malik (@Hema_ByrnesArmy) November 5, 2022

Strictly fans spot the pair’s ‘row’

Eagle-eyes fans of the hit dancing show noticed the awkward exchange too and tweeted about the pair’s heated moment.

Some even filmed the moment and posted it to Twitter as they discussed the alleged “argument” between the pair.

“Katya did not seem pleased with Tony tonight,” one viewer penned.

Another claimed: “Ooh Katya obviously giving Tony Adams grief in the closing of Strictly.”

“Tony Adams needs to whack them headphones back on until Katya’s finished shouting at him,” a third tweeted.

Tony Adams needs to whack them headphones back on until Katya’s finished shouting at him.

“What was going on with Tony and Katya on the end credits last night?” asked another.

“Katya and Tony arguing at the end of Strictly,” another commented.

“Tony and Katya look like they where arguing at the end,” said another.

“Katya and Tony definitely having words then,” said another.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Read more: Strictly: Alison Hammond makes cameo and fans all make same demand

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results airs tonight (November 6) at 7.15pm on BBC One.

So what do you think of this story? Did you like Tony and Katya’s performance on Strictly? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.