Strictly star Giovanni Pernice ranks himself a 2,000 out of 10 in bed and discussed getting frisky 150 times a week in an unearthed chat that’ll make your eyes water.

Giovanni is very much missed by Strictly fans after becoming the second professional dancer to exit the 2022 competition.

However, we can guarantee Giovanni’s quickstep will be the last thing on your mind after his shock sex life admission.

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has had a number of high-profile romances (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice’s sex rating

The Strictly hunk made the comments during a chat to Heat magazine last year.

Italian stallion Giovanni quipped that he rates himself as a 2,000 out of 10 in bed.

And, not only that, he discussed having sex 150 times a week.

He did admit that you “have to make it good”, though.

Giovanni joked he would rate himself “two thousand” out of 10 in bed.

Although he did admit that perhaps the question should be posed to “people who have been with me”.

He then further addressed his sex life.

“If I’m in a relationship, it depends on your partner – if your partner is busy, if you’re tired, if you’re on holiday, at home. You can have sex 150 times a week or once – you’ve just got to make it good!” he said.

Most important thing in a long-term relationship

Modest as ever, Giovanni admitted that despite knowing he is “gorgeous and good-looking”, he does struggle with loneliness.

He did, however, admit that he thinks he’s ageing “like a fine wine”.

And, despite the sex life claims, admitted that the only thing that matters in a long-term relationship is “great conversation”.

Just when we couldn’t love him any more!

Giovanni previously revealed an insight into his stamina (Credit: Splash News)

Who has Giovanni Pernice dated?

Giovanni has had quite the colourful and high-profile love life during his time in the spotlight.

He dated his Strictly partner Georgia May-Foote after they met on the show, before going onto date Ashley Roberts.

The pair weren’t partnered on Strictly, but they did meet on the show.

He’s also enjoyed a romance with Love Island star Maura Higgins.

However, Giovanni is currently thought to be single.

Strictly news: Sad confession from Giovanni fans

Last night, viewers were thrilled to have caught a glimpse of Giovanni on the Strictly live show.

However, it did lead to a sad confession from some fans about “missing” him.

“I miss him, that’s it,” said one viewer sadly last night.

“I can’t cope with the lack of Giovanni on #strictly. He’s not even in a lot of the pro dances so I’m not getting my Gio fix,” another has confessed.

“It’s not the same without him,” said another sadly.

