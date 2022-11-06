Strictly star Giovanni Pernice may have been eliminated very early on this year, but he’s very much still part of the show.

Fans caught a glimpse of him sitting in the audience last night, and it’s clear he’s still loving being a part of the Strictly family.

With Giovanni not being on screen as much as fans of the Italian pro might have hoped, luckily his backstage antics with cast and crew are making their way onto social media.

And the latest upload has left fans of reigning Strictly champion Giovanni in fits of laughter.

Strictly star Giovanni larks around backstage

Despite not being a huge part of the live show any more, Giovanni was still suited and booted and ready to go on last night’s live show (November 5).

Eagle-eyed viewers swooned as they caught a glimpse of him sitting in the audience.

And, despite admitting the show just “isn’t the same” without him taking part, it does mean the pro dancer has more time for backstage fun and games.

Last night, Strictly singer Tommy Blaize shared a video of himself and Giovanni backstage.

Tommy is a Liverpudlian, and made it his mission to teach Giovanni the accent.

And it’s fair to say the result was hilarious.

In the video, Giovanni can be seen attempting to say: “So we’re going to have chicken and a Diet Coke, you know.”

Tommy laughed: “I’m teaching him how to be a proper Scouse. He’s very good at it.”

Giovanni tried again.

“Chicken and Coke,” Giovanni tried again, with hilarious results.

‘This made me laugh’

Fans loved the backstage clip.

One said: “OMG. Love it!”

Another added: “Love this made me laugh, so funny Giovanni.”

A third commented: “He does a good chicken.”

“He needs a lot more lessons,” giggled another.

“You’ve got Scouse added to your repertoire now along with Brummy and Essex!” said another.

Strictly fans miss their ‘Giovanni fix’

However, by far the most overwhelming sentiment when it comes to Strictly pro Giovanni is that he is very much missed on the live show.

“I miss him, that’s it,” said one viewer sadly last night.

“I can’t cope with the lack of Giovanni on #strictly. He’s not even in a lot of the pro dances so I’m not getting my Gio fix,” another has confessed.

“It’s not the same without him,” said another sadly.

‘As if Giovanni couldn’t get any sexier’

Of course, it’s not the first time Giovanni has attempted accents.

Back in September, he left fans “falling in love all over again” as he took on the Brummie accent, prompted by Strictly partner Richie Anderson.

“Do your Brummie,” Richie instructed.

To which Giovanni replied: “Alright bab?” in a Birmingham accent.

Fans loved it, with one commenting: “As if Giovanni couldn’t get any sexier, then he does a Brummie accent!”

