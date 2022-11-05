Strictly: Ellie Taylor’s score makes fans furious as she’s left fighting back tears

Ellie Taylor performed a rumba on Strictly Come Dancing tonight, but the judges didn’t like it.

In fact, Craig Revel Horwood was so critical he only scored it a three.

Ellie got 22 overall with Anton du Beke and Motsi Mabuse giving her sevens and Shirley Ballas awarding a five.

Ellie was visibly upset by the score, fighting back tears she pro-partner Johannes hugged her in close.

After she had received the low mark, she turned her head into Johannes’ shoulder and kept her face away from the camera.

Ellie and Johannes didn’t love doing the rumba (Credit: BBC)

What did the judges say about Ellie T on Strictly?

Anton told her her footwork was “impeccable”.

However, Craig said it was “stiff”.

“There was actually no resistance, it lacked any sort of hip action, and that’s what we’re looking for mainly in this dance and therefore it lacked passion.”

Shirley had her say too: “I agree you had beautiful finish on your lines, your footwork is quite nice.”

But she added: “There’s a fluidity and a flexibility about the body and that was totally missing for me.”

When speaking to Claudia after the judges’ comments, Ellie was clearly emotional.

She said: “Every other dance we’ve done really, has been quite playful and the rumba is so different and the most emotional and serious dance we’ve had to do and I have found it quite difficult to take myself seriously.”

She then turned to Johannes and, her voice clearly breaking up, said: “I’m just so sorry they didn’t like it.”

When the scores came in Ellie buried her face in Johannes’ shoulder, fighting back tears.

Ellie was visibly upset by the judges’ marks (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

Fans were not impressed with the scores the judges handed out.

They were upset to see Ellie so crushed and immediately shared their feelings on Craig and Shirley’s marks.

“Ellie is gutted, bless her, I thought it was a good effort. Rumba is tough,” said one.

“I feel for Ellie! I thought is was nice! As much as like Hamza 10s was over marked I bet they will give a low score now!” Shared another.

A third added: “The judges criticism took all the pleasure out of Ellie’s face. I thought it was a great dance and she’s what Strictly is about.”

“I thought Ellie did brilliantly with that. I’m upset to see her upset. It was a completely different side to her,” agreed someone else.

“Is it just me or were the judges way too harsh on Ellie T?!” asked another.

Meanwhile, someone else said: “Ellie looks so deflated let me give her a hug please.”

Ellie hid her face from view, clearly upset (Credit: BBC)

Craig under fire for Ellie T comments on Strictly

Another raged: “Craig is taking the [bleep] with that three. There is no way Ellie’s dance was that bad.”

“Loved your dance Ellie. You are an amazing dancer. I dont know what Craig’s agenda is but you didn’t deserve a three. You were much better than that,” agreed someone else.

One more wrote: “A THREE? Craig just a bit spiteful, frankly. That was not a three. Wasn’t even a five!”

“Shame on Craig and Shirley. Your comments and scoring were brutal. Ellie and Johannes’s dance was lovely and didn’t deserve a three and a five. A three was the kind of score you gave to Anne Widdicombe years ago. There’s just no comparison,” said another.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results airs Sunday at 7.15pm on BBC One.

