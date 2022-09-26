TV’s Helen Skelton celebrated Strictly success this weekend, while her former husband, Richie Meyler, declared his love for his new “family”.

The Countryfile star and Richie split in April, four months after they welcomed their third child together.

The pair share Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and seven-month-old Elsie Kate and will continue to ‘co-parent’.

Helen made her Strictly debut this weekend, but soon after, Richie decided to have his own celebration on social media.

He shared photos of himself and new partner Stephanie Thirkill on his Instagram.

The Leeds Rhinos rugby player posted about his new “family” as he posted a picture of himself and Stephanie with her father.

He captioned the snap: “Finished this season as a family,” and added a heart.

Richie also then re-posted a selfie shared by Stephanie.

His girlfriend captioned the snap: “Wasn’t a win but couldn’t be more proud of this one. Grand Final at Old Trafford and a great game for you. Love you so much @richiemyler”.

The sports star then commented underneath: “Love you.”

Last month a source claimed that Helen had been left devastated by Richie making his relationship public so quickly.

A source told New!: “Helen is devastated. It’s one thing knowing it’s happening, but it’s another thing actually seeing it.

“For him to post it all over Instagram has been hard. She feels like this is rubbing it in her face, and it’s a knife to the heart,” said the insider at the time.

“It just seems a bit insensitive.”

Helen first announced their split on her Instagram stories in April, in a move that shocked fans.

At the time, she said: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

The former Blue Peter star met the rugby player in 2011, and they were together for 11 years before deciding to part ways this year. The couple had their three children and lived together in Leeds.

Meanwhile, Helen put on a powerhouse performance on Strictly.

Helen and her partner, Gorka Marquez, briefly topped the Strictly leaderboard with their rendition of an American Smooth.

However, in the end, they were beaten by Will Mellor and Nancy Xu, who got all eights and nines in their scores.

Earlier this month, bookies put Helen as favourite to take home the Strictly crown.

William Hill spokesperson, Tony Kenny, said: “Flying in the betting, the much-loved Helen Skelton is now the clear favourite with punters to claim this year’s Glitterball trophy.

“The ex-Blue Peter presenter has been all the rage with just under 10 days until the show’s return and we’ve had to cut her odds in half from 6/1 to 3/1.”

