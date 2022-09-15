Strictly 2022 star Helen Skelton has been announced as the new favourite to win this year’s show, according to bookmakers.

A flurry of recent support has seen the Countryfile host’s odds slashed from 6/1 to 3/1, according to William Hill.

Bros heartthrob Matt Goss is also a hot contender to raise the Glitterball trophy this year, with his odds rising to 6/1 from 9/1.

William Hill spokesperson, Tony Kenny, said: “Flying in the betting, the much-loved Helen Skelton is now the clear favourite with punters to claim this year’s Glitterball trophy.

“The ex-Blue Peter presenter has been all the rage with just under 10 days until the show’s return and we’ve had to cut her odds in half from 6/1 to 3/1.

Strictly 2022 line-up

“Matt Goss has also been very popular with Strictly punters and has tumbled from 9/1 to 6/1, while longshot Richie Anderson is one of the weakest in the betting and can be backed at 22/1.”

The news comes as the launch for the 2022 series has been delayed following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

The Queen, who was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, passed away on September 8 surrounded by some of her family at Balmoral Castle.

Fans feared the passing of Her Majesty would affect TV scheduling.

When will Strictly Come Dancing start?

The BBC ballroom dancing show was due to begin this coming Saturday (September 17) with its glittering premiere.

However, the launch will now air on Friday, September 23 at 7pm.

The first live show will air on Saturday, September 24.

This year’s Strictly will see Helen and Matt dust off their dancing shoes to compete alongside actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh and Loose Woman Kaye Adams.

Joining them to strust their stuff are DJ Tyler West, comedian Jayde Adams, and swimmer Ellie Simmonds.

Also set to hit the dancefloor are comedian Ellie Taylor, ex-footballer Tony Adams, CBBC star Molly Rainford, EastEnders actor James Bye, singer and presenter Fleur East, and presenter Hamza Yassin.

Speaking at the time of her casting, Helen revealed she felt excited to “get stuck into an exciting adventure”.

However, this is not the first time the former Blue Peter presenter has competed in a dancing competition.

The star won a Ken Dodd tap dancing award at the age of 17, sparking ‘fix’ claims from some fans.

However, Helen laughed off the claims during an appearance on Lorraine, saying she found the accusations “so funny”.

“I was like, ‘When I was seven, yes, I did tap dancing,'” she explained to host Lorraine Kelly.

“I did dancing, absolutely loved it, hit an age when I didn’t want to wear a leotard in public and I gave it up, I wish that I hadn’t, but now, bring it back!”

