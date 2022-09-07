On Lorraine today, Helen Skelton hit back at claims she has an unfair advantage on Strictly Come Dancing.

The TV star is among the cast of Strictly 2022, which is due to begin later this month (September).

As eager fans learned of the line-up, it was discovered that Helen used to tap dance as a teenager.

In an interview in 2016, Helen was asked to reveal a secret about herself.

At the time, she told The Sun: “I won a Ken Dodd tap-dance award when I was 17. Not a lot of people know this, but I’m very good at tap dancing. People are often amazed I can tap dance.”

Opening up about “fix” allegations, Lorraine chatted with Helen about her past dancing experience on Wednesday’s episode of the ITV daytime programme.

Lorraine asked: “Do you think that will help you at all?’

Lorraine today: Helen Skelton on Strictly ‘fix’ claims

To which Helen laughed: “I find that so funny, you know they said ‘It’s a fix! Helen’s a tap-dancing champion!'”

“I was like, ‘When I was seven, yes, I did tap dancing.'”

Helen went on to downplay her dancing experience, saying: “I did dancing, absolutely loved it, hit an age when I didn’t want to wear a leotard in public and I gave it up. I wish that I hadn’t. But now, bring it back!”

Lorraine then teased that she doesn’t recall there ever being any tap dancing in Strictly before, which could hinder her “advantage”.

“Well you never know,” Helen joked. “If there is, that’s my week!”

Helen then went on to open up about her excitement for the show.

Confessing that she knows it’s going to be tough, Helen told Lorraine that she “loves” being challenged and can’t wait to learn some dance moves.

“I love the challenge and I love the learning. It’s an amazing experience and technically it’s work so it’s winner winner winner,” she continued. “And it’s really nice to work on a programme that my mum and dad actually want to watch. They are so excited.”

Helen had to be persuaded to sign up for Strictly

Helen also revealed that at first, she was hesitant to sign up for the show. But then, in the end, her friends convinced her to take the plunge.

She said: “When they asked me I said, ‘There’s too much going on,’ but my friends made a great point. ‘The bigger your children, the bigger the problem.’

“My friends were like ‘you have to it’ and for goodness sake, who gets to go to work, put on an amazing dress and get their make-up done? And it sounds silly, but even getting your lunch.”

Lorraine agreed, replying: “Well the thing is you do get spoiled, and if anybody deserves to be spoiled it is you.

“You do get looked after like a princess and that is absolutely fine. You are also learning from the absolute top, people of the top of their game.”

Last month (August) the complete Strictly line-up was officially announced with Helen, Kym Marsh, Will Mellor, Kaye Adams, James Bye and Tony Adams.

Also joining them are Hamza Yassin, Fleur East, Molly Rainford, Ellie Taylor, Matt Goss, Tyler West, Ellie Simmonds, Jayde Adams and Richie Anderson.

Strictly Come Dancing starts on Saturday, September 17 on BBC One.

