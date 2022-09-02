Frankie Bridge admits ‘biggest regret’ over ‘disappointing’ Strictly stint

Frankie Bridge has revealed her ‘biggest regret’ during her time on Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Saturdays singer and presenter, 33, appeared on the BBC dancing competition in 2014.

Competing alongside professional dancer Kevin Clifton, the pair were joint runners-up in the twelfth series with with Simon Webbe and Kristina Rihanoff.

The late Caroline Flack and Pasha Kovalev were crowned the winners of the series.

Frankie Bridge was ‘overthinking’ while on Strictly

Speaking on Loose Women, Frankie said that she would ‘overthink’ and be self-conscious during her time on Strictly which is her “biggest regret”.

She then advised presenter Kaye Adams, who will be competing this year, to “throw everything into it”.

Frankie also admitted she feels “disappointed” when she watches everything back.

Frankie also encouraged Kaye to not feel pressure since she doesn’t have a dancing background.

However, the singer explained that she herself felt pressure on the show due to having dancing and performing history.

Along with Kaye, this year’s Strictly contestants include actor Will Mellor, singer Fleur East, and Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh.

When does Strictly start?

Strictly Come Dancing is set to air Saturday September 17.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be returning to present the series.

Judges Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke will also be returning to the panel.

In a statement, BBC said: “Dust off your dancing shoes, Strictly Come Dancing is back!.

“The stunning 20th series returns, bringing glamour and show-stopping dancing back to Saturday nights on BBC One – and we’re extremely excited to be able to welcome an audience back to the studio for this year’s shows.

“Hosted by the very talented and glamorous Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show will once again come live from Elstree Film and Television Studios.

“Registration is now open to be part of the exciting Launch Show, which is recording in advance of this year’s live shows on Wednesday, September 7.”

Shirley told the Mirror: “Being a judge on Strictly is such a joy and honour for me and I can’t wait to be back at the studio waving my paddle.

“Every year the wonderful production team surpass themselves.”

Speaking about joining this series, Anton said: “This is brilliant news. I’m utterly delighted to be continuing as a regular judge.”

