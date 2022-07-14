Loose Women star Frankie Bridge admitted a bizarre reason she won’t have another baby with husband Wayne.

The former Saturdays star joined Charlene White, Jane Moore and Denise Welch on Loose Women.

And one discussion caused a huge amount of laughter – as well as a confession.

Frankie Bridge admitted a bizarre reason she won’t ‘risk’ having another baby (Credit: Youtube)

Frankie Bridge’s baby name confession

When the subject turned to who gets the final say of baby names, the panelists all talked through the reasons for their kids’ names.

Denise confessed she tried all her baby names out in Geordie to see how it sounded.

I’d rather not risk it to be honest.

Furthermore she surprised the audience by telling them her real name wasn’t actually Denise.

Jane confessed some names were out of bounds because husband Gary Farrow had dated people with the same name.

And Charlene told them her middle name was Denise because it was close to her dad Dennis’s name.

But it was Frankie who shocked viewers with her own confession.

She said: “I’m glad I didn’t have a baby girl because if I’d have left the name up to Wayne he wanted to call her Crystal – but with a K. Crystal with a K.

“I think that he’d been to too many certain establishments at the time and I thought that we could expect slightly more.

Read more: Coleen Nolan’s son Shane divides viewers with appearance

“So luckily for me we had two boys.”

Charlene Smith suggested: “You could have another one.”

Frankie replied: “No, I don’t think so, I’d rather not risk it to be honest.”

Frankie Bridge on today’s Loose Women (Credit: YouTube)

What other revelations did Frankie share?

Charlene opened the ITV daytime favourite with the topic of unusual habits.

Jane said her children had moved back in and that she found a bra on the kitchen island.

Frankie asked: “What’s wrong with that?”, leaving the other panellists laughing.

Charlene asked if she “just leaves her underwear in the kitchen”.

Read more: Netflix fans convinced cast of 365 Days are having sex for real

Frankie admitted: “The first thing you do when you get home, you want to be comfortable. I whip my bra off, it’s normally in the kitchen.”

What do you think of Wayne’s choice of name? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix