Helen Skelton breaks silence on Gorka Marquez’s ‘fuming’ reaction to losing Strictly Glitterball

Strictly star Helen Skelton has broken her silence on dance partner Gorka Marquez’s reaction to losing this year’s series.

Fans claimed that the professional dancer appeared to be “fuming” when hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced the results.

Gorka appeared to be disappointed when Hamza was announced as the winner (Credit: BBC)

Strictly pro Gorka was ‘fuming’ during finals with Helen

At the weekend, Helen and Gorka competed against Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu and Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał in a bid to win the show.

Ultimately Hamza and Jowita were crowned the Strictly 2022 winners and took home the prestigious glitterball trophy.

Once the result had been announced, Fleur and Vito and Molly and Carlos rushed over to congratulate Hamza, while Gorka remained still.

Many viewers also noticed that Gorka was visibly disappointed and as a result – struggled to hide his emotions.

However, Helen has since set the record straight about Gorka’s reaction, admitting that he wanted to win it.

Helen appeared on Lorraine today to discuss all-things Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Helen breaks silence on Gorka and his ‘fuming’ reaction

Speaking on Lorraine today (December) Helen opened up about her Strictly journey.

While talking to host Ranvir Singh, who was covering for Lorraine, Helen addressed Gorka’s reaction during the live results show on Saturday.

Helen said: “The thing is, what I love about Gorka and our friendship is, we’re so honest. It’s written all over our faces.”

The Blue Peter star explained: “When I was terrified we were terrified, when we were loving our time together we were loving our time together, when we were stressed we were stressed.

“If his face had said anything other than ‘I’m disappointed’ on Saturday it would have been a disservice. Bless him, he wanted to win it.”

Many viewers had claimed to have spotted Gorka’s ‘fuming’ reaction as one tweeted on Saturday night: “Gorka looked absolutely fuming omg.”

Another wrote: “Gorka fuming. Don’t blame him.”

“Gorka is absolutely fuming…” another added.

The world is Helen’s oyster following her Strictly stint (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What could Helen Skelton do next after Strictly?

It comes as reports claim Helen could experience a huge uplift in her personal wealth after her run on Strictly.

Despite missing out on taking home the Glitterball, The Sun reckons Helen could prove the ultimate winner, claiming the BBC want her as the broadcaster’s “golden girl”.

The Strictly star has been linked with guest appearances on The One Show and Morning Live.

And showbiz agent Jonathan Shalit predicted to the outlet that Helen “could see her earnings triple” in 2023.

An insider says Helen’s Strictly stint has been crucial to her wellbeing (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Helen Skelton’s ‘turning point’?

Despite splitting from husband Richie Myler earlier this year, an insider claimed Strictly has turned things around for Helen.

The source claimed to The Sun: “When Strictly began, Helen was at an all-time low, mentally and physically. [She was] broken by what she went through with Richie.

“But she credits the show with turning things around for her.”

The unnamed source also noted how supportive Gorka has been.

The source apparently added: “The turning point was the show’s week in Blackpool, when her parents came to watch her win a standing ovation on the dance floor.”

Read more: Gorka Marquez drops huge hint about Strictly future following viewers’ fears he’ll quit

So what do you think of this story? Did you want Helen and Gorka to win Strictly Come Dancing 2022? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.