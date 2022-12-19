Gorka Marquez drops huge hint about Strictly future following viewers’ fears he’ll quit

Gorka Marquez has dropped a huge hint on Instagram about his Strictly Come Dancing future.

The professional dancer missed out on the Glitterball trophy during Saturday night’s final with his celeb partner Helen Skelton.

Instead, Hamza Yassin and his pro partner Jowita Przystal were crowned the 2022 winners.

Following the Strictly final, Gorka shared a touching message to his Instagram as he reflected on his journey with Helen.

Gorka wrote: “Oh… Where to start, it has been an incredible journey. I feel so grateful I got not only to dance with you @helenskelton but also to be by your side in your own personal journey and see your transformation from day one.

“Thank you for all the memories, laughs, coffees, toast, parent chats, car journeys.”

Helen and Gorka missed out on the Glitterball last weekend (Credit: BBC)

He continued: “Like I said yesterday in the show you’re a special person who light up a room when [you] walk in and I am so proud you got to smile and shine again.

“I’ve loved every single moment dancing with you and I am so proud of us until the last dance! You’re a star.

“Big congratulations to the @bbcstrictly champions @jowitaprzystal @hamzayassin90 you guys have been amazing the whole series and deserve it.”

Gorka also congratulated the other couples in the final – Vito Coppola and Fleur East and Carlos Gu and Molly Rainford.

Hamza and Jowita won the 2022 series of Strictly on Saturday night (Credit: BBC)

He added: “Thank you to everyone that works in the show.

“From production, dance team, cameras, wardrobe, hair & makeup. You guys are legends and I am so grateful to be part of the best show in tele.

Strictly 23 lets go!!! In the mean time. Keep dancing!!

“And to all of you guys! The biggest THANK YOU, because without you we wouldn’t be here and your lovely messages of support means the world.”

He then added, dropping a hint about his future: “Strictly 23 let’s go!!! In the mean time. Keep dancing!!”

Helen and Gorka danced in the Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

It came after fans expressed concerns that Gorka may not return to Strictly in 2023.

One person said online: “I’m calling it now. Gorka is going to quit #Strictly before next year.”

Another added: “Please come back next year Gorka.”

Meanwhile, a third tweeted: “Delighted for Hamza and Jowita… gutted for Helen and Gorka… especially Gorka… I hope he will come back again next year.”

On Monday (December 19), Helen shared her own message on Instagram as she paid tribute to Gorka.

She wrote: “Huge congratulations @jowitaprzystal and @hamzayassin90 you’ve been brill all series!

“@mollyrainford @gkx_carlos your next chapters will be epic. @fleureast @vitocoppola you will always be the people I try to be more like.

“But the man of the hour for me is Mr @gorka_marquez. I will be forever proud of how hard we worked, how we carried ourselves and how far we went. For me the reaction in that room said everything we didn’t need to.

“I will be forever grateful for your friendship and how you have kept my counsel.

“We didn’t take the ball but we did blow the roof off that place and that is a feeling I will NEVER forget.”

Awwww!

