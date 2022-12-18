Strictly fans have dealt the BBC a huge blow following the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

This year’s series of the celebrity ballroom dancing competition came to a head last night.

But while millions tuned in to watch the show, there was a marked decline in numbers from last year.

Hamza and Jowita were crowned the Strictly winners last night (Credit: BBC)

BBC dealt blow by Strictly fans

Reports suggest last night’s finale was watched by an average of 9.2 million viewers.

However, crucially, last year’s final was seen by 11 million.

Of course, last year saw Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis lift the Glitterball Trophy.

The reports will no doubt come as a blow to the BBC, who was forced to move Strictly around the schedules due to the World Cup.

Reports suggest there was a peak of 9.6 million viewers watching Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal lift the Glitterball Trophy.

This year’s launch episode suffered a similar fate.

It was watched by an average of 5.4 million viewers, with a peak audience of 5.6 million.

While last year’s series launch received an average of 7.0 million viewers, peaking at 7.3 million.

A BBC spokesperson has been contacted for comment.

Hamza takes the Strictly crown

Wildlife presenter Hamza took the crown after beating off Helen Skelton, Fleur East and Molly Rainford.

He was visibly moved by the win, sharing afterwards: “Words can’t describe how I feel.

“I want to thank one person in particular – Jowita, you are an angel disguised as a human being. That’s what you are, you’re amazing.

“Thank you to everyone out there for voting for us. This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Viewers complain

However, his win was not without controversy.

Last night’s show was voted for in its entirety by the viewers at home.

The judges did offer their scores, but they were for guidance only.

After three dances, Hamza was handed 113 points.

Helen Skelton got 116, Fleur East got 119 and Molly Rainford got 117.

This meant that Hamza finished bottom of the leaderboard with the judges, so going on that alone, Fleur should’ve been handed the Glitterball Trophy.

Some fans claimed the it was somehow a fix.

One furious fan raged: “What a fix! Hamza was the worst of the night.”

A second said: “A total fix bottom of the score board but wins? Shows the judges are clueless ..we are all clueless.. disgusting.”

Hamza and Jowita came bottom of the leaderboard last night but won Strictly (Credit: BBC)

A third added: “The @bbc put Hamza there as he is going to be the new Attenborough. He was hopeless tonight….what a fix.”

Not everyone felt the same, though, with Strictly fans taking to Twitter in their hundreds to congratulate him on his win!

