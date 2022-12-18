Last night’s Strictly final saw Hamza Yassin crowned as the winner of the 2022 series.

However, while many thought the wildlife cameraman was a worthy winner, others really didn’t.

And, after the Glitterball Trophy was lifted, they took to Twitter to complain.

Hamza and Jowita came bottom of the leaderboard last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly final: Hamza wins – as fans divided

Last night saw Hamza and professional partner Jowita Pryzstal crowned the winners of the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final.

The couple were thrilled, with both weeping as they celebrated their win.

Following his win, Hamza thanked Jowita and then said: “This is the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Meanwhile, partner Jowita said: “Anything is possible. He is just the proof.”

She added: “He came here on the show with no dancing experience and he made it. He worked hard and I’m so proud.”

Many fans at home agreed, with Hamza widely praised as a worthy winner.

However, not everyone felt the same, with some claiming the result was somehow a “fix”.

The judges’ scores didn’t count in the Strictly final, with viewers deciding the winner (Credit: BBC)

Strictly final hit by fresh ‘fix’ claims

Last night’s show was voted for in its entirety by the viewers at home.

The judges did offer their scores, but they were for guidance only.

After three dances, Hamza was handed 113 points.

Helen Skelton got 116, Fleur East got 119 and Molly Rainford got 117.

This meant that Hamza finished bottom of the leaderboard with the judges, so going on that alone, Fleur should’ve been handed the Glitterball Trophy.

However, the fact that bottom-placed Hamza scooped the title led some to lash out.

Perhaps they should pick up the phone and vote next year…

‘Worst on the night’

“Oh [bleep] off…what a load of [bleep]. Worst on the night. Total FIX. Helen and Fleur totally robbed. Wrong wrong wrong result,” declared one.

“What a fix! Hamza was the worst of the night,” slammed another.

“A total fix bottom of the score board but wins ? Shows the judges are clueless ..we are all clueless.. disgusting,” said a third.

“Fleur was robbed and she took it with grace. Three maximums – did Hamza get any. Fix, fix fix,” another commented.

“The @bbc put Hamza there as he is going to be the new Attenborough. He was hopeless tonight….what a fix,” another moaned.

‘Some Strictly fans are toxic’

Others, however, had a simple solution for those not happy with the result.

“The amount of people tweeting ‘well I won’t be watching it next year’ and ‘it’s a fix’ all because their favourite didn’t win Don’t watch then Margaret. Honestly, I’ll come and take the batteries out of the remote for you,” said one.

“Some Strictly fans are toxic. Rather than seeing someone as a genuinely good dancer, they claim it’s a fix,” said another.

“To everyone saying ‘But they got the lowest scores how did they win?? Such a fix!!!!’

“Just a quick reminder that the judges scores didn’t count, they said that multiple times throughout the show that the scores were for guidance only,” said another.

“Wow, some really sore losers. It’s ‘a fix’ is it? If you’re going to get so stressed about it maybe you just shouldn’t watch?!” slammed another.

