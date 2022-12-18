The Strictly Come Dancing final took place last night (December 17), with Hamza Yassin scooping the Glitterball Trophy.

At the end of the show, all the 2022 contestants and professional dancers flooded the dance floor to offer their congratulations.

However, eagle-eyed fans claimed to have spotted something amiss between two of the show’s pros…

The two dancers were seen at the very edge of the group locked in conversation (Credit: BBC)

Strictly final: Hamza’s win sparks pro row?

After Hamza and professional partner Jowita Pryzstal lifted the Strictly crown, the class of 2022 flooded onto the dance floor to offer their congratulations.

However, as Jowita was raised aloft on their shoulders, two pros broke away from the crowd.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted Giovanni Pernice – wearing blue – and Graziano Di Prima – in pink – head outside the circle of dancers.

As the credits started to roll, the pair appeared to become embroiled in what some thought was a heated exchange.

The two pro dancers were seen taking part in an animated conversation, before heading back to the group and clapping Hamza and Jowita’s win.

And the moment most certainly wasn’t lost on the viewers at home.

Fans took to social media to question if the pros were arguing (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react to Giovanni and Graziano

After the credits rolled, Strictly fans took to Twitter to share their concerns.

“Could be me but did anyone see towards the end of Strictly tonight something strange going on between Giovanni & Graziano?” asked one.

“Anyone else see Giovanni & Graziano at the end of #Strictly,” another posted.

“Yes what happened there! Think Gio was mad that Gorka didn’t win,” another speculated.

“Gio is fiery so I know Graz is innocent whatever the situation,” another declared.

“Looked like they were having a disagreement of some sort!!!” said another.

And Gorka looked crestfallen. pic.twitter.com/q313u0KRRE — Bruce Emond 🇬🇧✒🎾 (@BruceEmond) December 17, 2022

However, others said they were sure the boys soon “sorted out” whatever differences they may have had.

“Hope Gio and Graz made up at the wrap party,” said one.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Did the right couple win?

A second row broke out on Twitter after Hamza was crowned the winner of Strictly 2022.

Those watching at home were completely divided over his win, it seems.

“HAMZAAAAA!!! So well deserved, such a beautiful soul and a joy to watch,” shouted one.

“Well done Hamza and Jowita! I’m crying,” said another.

Someone else added: “Well deserved Hamza! Dancing isn’t all about perfect technique, the best dancers have something else that comes from the soul and he has that in spades.”

However, not everyone felt the same.

“Hamza didn’t deserve to win! He was absolutely [Bleep] [Bleep]!” shared one.

“Proof we can’t trust the British people to vote for anything,” added another.

“Nice bloke, congratulations but they weren’t the best tonight…feel that was Helen and Gorka’s final,” said one more.

