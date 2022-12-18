Strictly Come Dancing wrapped with a dramatic finale last night, with Hamza Yassin being crowned champion in the public vote.

The wildlife photographer charged to the top spot, but fans don’t believe everyone was happy with the news.

Some eagle-eyed Strictly fans spotted professional dancer Gorka Marquez allegedly looking grumpy when Hamza’s name was called.

And this, some have speculated, is a sign that the dancer could be set to quit the show…

Strictly fans raise fears Gorka could quit

While Gorka’s Strictly Come Dancing partner Helen Skelton looked pleased for Hamza, 32-year-old Gorka’s face was more downcast.

Many headed to Twitter to remark on why Gorka was so down in the dumps.

Poor Gorka’s wee face – Helen was robbed!

Fans speculated Gorka’s downcast look was down to himself and Helen missing out on the Glitterball – which would be perfectly understandable given the months of hard work.

“I think it was genuine sadness and disappointment because he really believed in Helen’s talent to go all the way,” one person said.

“No, that was fully the wrong call. Don’t get me wrong I loved Hamza throughout the series, but he wasn’t the best on the night so didn’t deserve the win!

“Poor Gorka’s wee face – Helen was robbed!” a second agreed.

“Looking at Gorka his face spoke a thousand words. He definitely feels robbed,” a third said, while a fourth said: “Oh but poor Gorka’s face. He looked so devastated.”

‘I’m calling it now’

However, some other fans believe Gorka’s face is an indicator that he’s leaving the programme.

“I’m calling it now. Gorka is going to quit #Strictly before next year,” one person wrote.

“Gorka will quit,” said a second.

However, others backed the pro and said his response was probably down to the fact he was emotional and exhausted.

“Seen posts about Gorka and his response to Hamza winning #strictly and people saying it’s unsportsmanlike are annoying me.

“He looked probably was exhausted, who wouldn’t have a moment of being upset at losing and why shouldn’t he be? He and Helen were brill and should be proud,” said one.

“He’s allowed to be unhappy FFS,” fumed another.

Helen and Gorka have proved to be a solid partnership (Credit: BBC)

Gorka first joined Strictly in 2o16; this year was his third time in the final – first paired with Alexandra Burke in 2017, and Maisie Smith in 2020.

His partnership with Countryfile presenter Helen was popular with viewers at home, with their fiery Couple’s Choice dance to Cabaret’s Mein Herr receiving wide praise.

Fans were quick to inform Gorka how brilliant his choreography had been this year.

“Ah it should have been Helen and Gorka!” one person said. “Gorka and that show have given her something 1,000 times better than a Glitterball, but I would still have liked her to have that as well.

“They’d better give him a good‘un next year as well – he deserves another crack at it!”

Another agreed: “Was hoping for Helen and Gorka to win, as they have such a great partnership, and their couple’s choice was my favourite dance in ages.”

“Good on Helen and Gorka,” said a third. “They’re my winners.”

Helen Skelton pays tribute to Gorka

Helen has been full of praise for Gorka, thanking him for his support throughout the series.

“You, my friend, have been in three finals for a reason,” she said. “You are a credit to this show, because you have helped everybody, especially as everyone in the final had tips from you.

“I am very grateful that you have guided me through this adventure.”

Gorka gushed: “Helen needs to believe in herself. From day one she has grown so much because that’s what Strictly is about.”

