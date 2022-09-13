Is Strictly star Fleur East married? Who is her husband? What’s her net worth?

Strictly hopeful Fleur East is an early favourite to win the series according to bookies.

One oddsmaker has priced her at just 3/1 to dance her way to victory over the rest of the Strictly 2022 line-up.

And that means fans are going to want to know much, much more about Fleur.

So ED! provides all the answers viewers are clamouring to know and Googling to find out about her.

Could Fleur East win Strictly 2022? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Can Strictly star Fleur East dance?

Despite being fancied by the bookies to do well, Fleur admits to some trepidation about signing up.

She said: “I’m equally nervous and thrilled to be part of this year’s Strictly line up. I’m excited to learn new skills and I want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”

Fleur also indicated her father’s memory will help inspire her.

She added: “It’s such an honour to be on the show after years of watching it with my father who loved it so much. Unfortunately my dad is no longer with us. But I know he will be watching over the ballroom in spirit.

“I’m doing this to make him and my family proud and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!”

Fleur East presents the Hits Radio Breakfast Show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When was Fleur East on The X Factor?

Fleur memorably took part in the 11th series of the ITV talent show in 2014.

She ultimately finished second behind winner Ben Haenow.

Why was Fleur East’s version of Uptown Funk so special?

Her rendition Uptown Funk saw her become the first contestant on the show to reach number one on the UK iTunes Store chart during the series run.

But even though Fleur made a big impression with her solo X Factor run, it wasn’t actually her first time on the programme.

I’m doing this to make him and my family proud and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!

Fleur also participated in the second series, in 2005. As part of the group Addictiv Ladies, Fleur was mentored by Simon Cowell. However, Addictiv Ladies were the first act eliminated in that series, losing out to Chico Slimani, when both they and he ended up in the bottom two.

What songs has Fleur East released?

Nonetheless, her solo career has seen Fleur enjoy success with two albums and her single Sax reaching number three in the singles chart.

She has also appeared as a presenter on the last three series of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and a host of ITV game show The Void.

Fleur East starred on X Factor in more than one series (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Does Fleur East have a husband? Is she married?

Fleur got wed to her partner Marcel Badiane-Robin in Morocco in the summer of 2019. They had been together for nine years when he popped the question earlier that year.

She told Hello! magazine at the time: “It was the best day of my life, filled with so much love. A dream. I’m just excited to call Marcel my husband. Our wedding was perfect.”

Among the wedding guests were Harry Redknapp, his wife Sandra, and TV presenter AJ Odudu.

Fashion designer Marcel has previously worked with pop stars such as Rita Ora and Jason Derulo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fleur East (@fleureast)

Where is Fleur East from? How old is she?

Born in Walthamstow in north east London, Fleur later studied journalism and contemporary history at Queen Mary University of London.

Her mum Irene Frimpong-Manso is Ghanian and her English father Malcolm East sadly passed away from a heart attack in 2020.

She is currently 34 years old.

What is Fleur East’s real name?

Fleur East may give off big superstar energy, but it is not a stage name – Fleur is Fleur’s real name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fleur East (@fleureast)

Is Fleur East’s sister her twin?

Beauty company founder Keisha East may look very much like her big sister – they do share genes, after all – but the siblings are not twins.

Fleur is believed to be six years older than Keisha.

Is Fleur East’s hair real? Has she ever had straight hair?

Fleur has shown off straight locks on several occasions since becoming famous.

However, she has previously opened up about how, as a child, her hair came in for different kinds of handling by her parents.

She explained to Grazia in July 2021 that she ‘took control’ of her hair herself aged 13.

Fleur loves and celebrates her hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fleur recalled: “I wanted to straighten it so I’d use the iron and bend my head over the ironing board. It was bone straight. I abused my hair so much just because I wanted it to be as straight and as sleek as possible so that I could manage it. I didn’t like having big hair because it drew too much attention. And so I wasn’t proud of it and I wanted to hide it away as much as I could.”

I didn’t like having big hair because it drew too much attention.

A couple of years later, following a trip to the swimming baths, Fleur noted how curly her hair became afterwards and embraced her natural look.

Highlighting how her hair encapsulates her identity, culture and heritage, Fleur said: “I love my hair now. I celebrate it. I feel like it’s part of me, part of my personality. I’m very aware that I now have this platform to wear my natural hair proudly and inspire young girls who are going through a similar sort of journey that I went through.”

She added: “Every curl or kink speaks to that marriage of my mother’s Ghanaian roots and my father’s roots. It’s a statement. I’m reclaiming my crown after all those years of struggling to embrace it.”

During her I’m A Celebrity exit interview (Credit: YouTube)

Did win Fleur East I’m a Celebrity?

Fleur was a very popular cast member in the 2018 series of I’m a Celebrity… but she was not crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Instead, she placed fourth behind John Barrowman, Emily Atack and winner Harry Redknapp.

Among her best bits was the moment she came up with the I Love My Bum tune which saw her and Emily shimmying away.

Her dietary approach confused some viewers (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Is Fleur East vegan?

One confusing aspect cropped up during Fleur’s stay in the camp down under when viewers thought they saw her eating meat.

This shocked some people who believed she only eats vegan food. Additionally, some reports had suggested Fleur would not participate in Bushtucker Trials involving eating bugs.

However, a tweet from her account while she was on I’m A Celeb refuted this perception.

It read: “Just to address, Fleur is not a vegan. For health reasons she has in the past followed a vegan diet, but she is not adhering to this in the jungle. She has always eaten meat throughout her life.”

And Keisha clarified a few days later in a November 2018 appearance on Lorraine: “She’s actually never been a vegan.

“Fleur was eating a vegan diet for like a year, but that was mostly for health reasons. She’s been eating meat since she went on a recent trip to Africa and she introduced meat into her diet then. That was in the summer.”

What is Fleur East’s net worth?

The reality TV star is said to be worth a pretty penny.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Fleur is said to be worth a cool £4.5m.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2022 winner odds revealed as favourite emerges

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.