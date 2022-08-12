Strictly Come Dancing 2022 winner odds revealed as favourite emerges

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will be underway in just a matter of weeks and the BBC has been revealing the famous faces ready to hit the dance floor.

As usual the contestants are a mix of stars from TV, music and sport, including the likes of singer Fleur East and GB Paralympian Ellie Simmonds.

But who is the favourite to win?

After seeing the new Strictly 2022 line-up, bookies have placed their odds on which contestants they think could win.

Fleur East is the favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Bookies reveal favourite contestant to win Strictly

William Hill has priced up the latest contestants to be announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 and bookies have been voting for their favourite contestant to win this series.

So who is it?

The favourite to win is currently former X Factor singer Fleur, who’s tipped at 9-4.

Fleur is excited to be joining the line-up this year, she told BBC: “I’m excited to learn new skills and I want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”

But will the singer prove to be “magical” on the dancer? We’ll soon find out!

Corrie star Kym Marsh is tipped at 9-2 (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh is second favourite to win

Coronation Street star Kym Marsh is the second favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing.

The soap star is currently priced at 9-2.

Kym admitted that she has considered doing Strictly for years but the “timings never worked out”.

So could this be the year that Kym foxtrots her way to the Strictly final?

Molly Rainford is another favourite to win Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Molly Rainford

Singer Molly Rainford is also another favourite to win the dancing competition.

In 2012, Molly became the youngest ever finalist of Britain’s Got Talent and we can’t wait to see if she will make it to the final of Strictly 2022.

Bookies tipped Molly Rainford at 7-1.

Actor Will Mellor was tipped by bookies at 7-1 (Credit: BBC)

Will Mellor

Actor Will Mellor is also hoping to win over the judges and win the Glitterball trophy this series.

Will is known for his roles as Jambo Bolton in Hollyoaks and Gaz in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

We all know that Will is good at remembering lines but will he be good at remembering his steps?

Bookies have priced Will Mellor at 7-1.

GB Paralympian Ellie Simmonds also joined the Strictly Come Dancing line-up (Credit: BBC)

Ellie Simmonds

GB Paralympian Ellie is another favourite to win and she’s also priced at 7-1.

Ellie told BBC that she’s thrilled to be joining the Strictly line-up this year.

She said: “I’m literally bursting with excitement!!”

And we can’t wait to see what she has to offer on the show too!

Also in the mix is comedian Ellie Taylor tipped at 10-1, Loose Women presenter Kaye Adams who’s priced at 22-1 and football manager Tony Adams (25-1).

Meanwhile, Countryfile star Hamza Yassin is placed at 20-1 and EastEnders actor James Bye is at 16-1.

In addition, Jayde Adams is at 12/1, Matt Goss is placed at 9/1, Tyler West is at 10/1 and Richie Anderson has odds of 14/1.

