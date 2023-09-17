Strictly star Angela Rippon smiles in her promo shot in a gold dress on a pink sparkly background
Strictly fans all saying the same thing about Angela Rippon after show launch

Angela is dancing with pro Kai Widdrington

By Carena Crawford

Strictly Come Dancing bounced back with a bang last night and fans were thrilled, but it was Angela Rippon who really got them all talking.

The 78-year-old TV presenter left viewers stunned when she appeared on the launch show in a glittering gold mini-dress. So much so that fans all shared the same opinion.

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington partner up for Strictly 2023
Angela Rippon has been paired with Kai (Credit: BBC)

Angela Rippon on Strictly

Speaking in a VT before being paired up Angela joked she was “Angela – Rippin’ up the dancefloor!”

Then she chatted to show hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly and said it felt “weird” to be on the other side 32 years after presenting original show Come Dancing. She also said she was “going to enjoy it”.

Angela admitted she was worried about people’s expectations of her. “I’m going to do what I know I can do, as well as I can, for as long as I can, and not let down the audience, you guys and most importantly whoever my partner’s going to be,” she said.

The presenter is keen to learn an Argentine Tango and is really hoping she can stay in long enough to do it.

On meeting Kai she said she “couldn’t have been happier”. Kai also said he was “absolutely delighted” to have her. He said: “Look at those legs!”

And that was certainly what fans of the show were also looking at!

Angela Rippon dances with Kai Widdrington on Strictly
Angela is giving it her all (Credit: BBC)

Fans react to Angela

“I tell you what, Angela Rippon’s legs are UNBELIEVABLE!!” shared one user on X/Twitter.

Another agreed: “Angela Rippon looks absolutely stunning… And those legs!!!”

Someone else queried: “How does Angela Rippon have better thighs than me at the age of 78?!”

“Angela Rippon is amazing – can’t believe she’s 78 – a great advert to show age is but a number,” declared someone else.

Meanwhile a further commenter said: “I can’t get over how good Angela Rippon’s, looking! Unbelievable for 78!”

“Angela Rippon, absolute QUEEN,” said one more, with a final person saying: “Angela Rippon still has it!”

Strictly stars Layton and Nikita
Layton is partnered up with Nikita (Credit: BBC)

What else happened on the launch show?

It was a jam-packed launch show with all the celebs and pros being paired up and a showstopping group dance at the end.

The show also paid tribute to the late Len Goodman, the show’s original head judge, who died earlier this year. Tess and Claudia sent well-wishes to Amy Dowden too, the Strictly pro who had to pull out of this year’s show as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

Elsewhere, fans have backed Layton Williams as their winner. The Bad Education actor and West End star is partnered with Nikita Kuzmin in the show’s all-male partnership. They wowed fans during the group dance, with many insisting they were definitely set to be this year’s champions.

