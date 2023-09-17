Strictly couple ‘can’t keep hands off each other’ – and crew are reportedly not too happy about it

Strictly 2023 pro couple Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington have apparently been making crew feel “awkward” with their “over the top” PDA.

The glitzy BBC One show returned to TV screens last night (September 16) for its epic pre-recorded launch show. Celebs like Angela Scanlon, Les Dennis and Ellie Leach all found out their partners and made their dancing debut

But apparently, pro dancers Kai and Nadiya were making a “spectacle” during the breaks, and “could barely keep their hands off each other.” So much so that their fellow colleagues felt rather “awkward.”

The couple apparently couldn’t keep their hands off each other (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly 2023 lovebirds leave crew feeling ‘awkward’

Kai and Nadiya first struck up a relationship back in 2022 – and it seems the fire is still burning for the pair. During the pre-recoded launch show, that aired on Saturday (September 16), the two reportedly packed on the PDA.

“Nadiya and Kai were all over each other during filming and could barely keep their hands off each other,” a source claimed to The Sun.

The insider added: “They were making a real spectacle of their relationship and didn’t seem to care who was watching.” The source went on to claim how the couple were “being very touchy-feely” in between takes.

“It was over the top and awkward for everyone around them,” the insider said.

Strictly dancer Nadiya has been left without a partner on the show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Nadiya ‘snubbed’ from Strictly 2023?

For this year’s Strictly series, Kai is partnered up with Angela Rippon – who is the oldest-ever Strictly contestant. But unfortunately, Nadiya has found herself with no partner and snubbed from the BBC show.

Nadiya has been on the show since 2017. During her stints on Strictly, she has danced with the likes of EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami. And in 2022, she danced with Matt Goss.

But it seems last year’s run might just be Nadiya’s last for now, as she has failed to bag a celebrity partner for the new series. And she reportedly feels “gutted” and “very, very angry” over the bosses’ decision.

Angela Rippon has been paired with Kai (Credit: BBC)

Not having Strictly partner was ‘crushing’ for Nadiya

Speaking to the Mirror, a source close to the pro dancer apparently said: “Nadiya lives and breathes Strictly, and so to hear that she wouldn’t have a celebrity partner this year was crushing for her.”

The source went on: “She was both gutted, and very, very angry. She has come to terms with it over the past few weeks, and will do her best to support Kai during the series. But it was devastating news for her.”

Nadiya has since spoken out on Twitter and said she is “disappointed” not to be partnered up this year. She added that she still loves the show and is looking forward to being in the group number and watching her fellow celebs perform.

