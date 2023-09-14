Strictly star tipped to QUIT hit BBC show after celebrity partner snub

A Strictly 2023 star has been tipped to QUIT the hit BBC show. It comes after they were reportedly not paired up with a celebrity this year.

The popular primetime show is set to launch this weekend on BBC One (Saturday, September 13).

Nadiya doesn’t have a partner this year, according to reports (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Strictly 2023 Nadiya Bychkova snubbed?

According to reports, Strictly pro dancer Nadiya won’t be dancing with a celebrity this year. Nadiya, who has been on the show since 2017, has danced with Dan Walker and Matt Goss in recent years.

However, this year, it’s been reported that she’ll simply be part of the ensemble.

“Nadiya lives and breathes Strictly, and so to hear that she wouldn’t have a celebrity partner this year was crushing for her,” a source told The Mirror recently.

“She was both gutted, and very, very angry. She has come to terms with it over the past few weeks, and will do her best to support Kai during the series. But it was devastating news for her,” they then added.

Could Nadiya be on her way out? (Credit: Channel 5)

Strictly 2023 star Nadiya tipped to quit the show?

Now, it’s been revealed that Nadiya has been tipped to leave the show.

According to the bookmakers, the Ukrainian, 34, could actually quit Strictly for good after reportedly not landing a celebrity pairing.

According to BitcoinCasinos.com, Nadiya is at 6/1 to quit the show for good.

Speaking exclusively to ED!, a spokesperson for the bookies claimed: “Having missed out on securing a celebrity dance partner ahead of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, Nadiya Bychkova is 3/1 not to appear on this year’s show.

“The Ukrainian dancer, who has received plenty of backing following the news, appears likely to have a celebrity partner reinstated in 2024. Bychkova is 4/6 to be partnered with a celebrity in the next show, while she’s 11/10 to be without one for a second year running,” they then added.

“Elsewhere in the betting, Nadiya to declare within the next month that she intends to never appear on the show again in any capacity, is 6/1.”

Why hasn’t Nadiya got a partner? (Credit: ITV)

Nadiya held meetings with Strictly bosses

It’s been reported that Nadiya held meetings with Strictly bosses after learning she wouldn’t be getting a celebrity partner this year.

Speaking to the MailOnline, a source said: “Nadiya was very surprised when she learned she would merely be part of he wider dance troupe. She felt like she had done well since she joined the show so it was a shock.

“Nadiya wanted answers so she held several meetings with the bosses so she could get some answers. She is accepting it now,” they then added.

It’s also been alleged that Nadiya didn’t have chemistry with the male celebrities this year.

Strictly Come Dancing launches on Saturday, September 16 at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

