Strictly fans call their winner already after star-studded launch show: ‘Mark my words’

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans have already decided on their winner after the epic BBC One launch show.

The nation’s favourite dancing show returned to screens on Saturday night (September 16). Celebs like Bobby Brazier, Angela Scanlon, Les Dennis and Ellie Leach all found out their partners and made their dancing debut.

But it seems viewers already know who is going to take home the iconic Glitterball trophy…

The pre-recorded Strictly launch show kicked off with a bang last night. We saw the four judges put on a show-stopping performance, cried our eyes out at a beautiful Len Goodman tribute and watched the latest lot of celebs take to the floor.

However, after watching one celeb, fans of the long-running show are “putting their money on” them to be crowned champ.

Musical theatre star and actor Layton Williams made his debut on Strictly, and he’s partnered up with Nikita Kuzmin. And he certainly got viewers talking, who reckon he is going to win the show.

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, one person penned: “I’m calling it now – Layton & Nikita will win it. They looked HOT.” Someone else agreed and wrote: “My money’s on Layton Williams to win.” A third quipped: “Layton is gonna win.”

Echoing their thoughts, another viewer mused: “I said from the day Layton was announced to do strictly a couple months back that he will win Strictly. Mark my words.”

What has Layton Williams been in?

Layton is probably best known for his role in Jack Whitehall’s BBC comedy, Bad Education. He played student Stephen Carmichael from 2012 to 2014 and also returned for the 2015 spin-off film.

He reprised his role once again in last year’s tenth-anniversary reunion special, which saw Stephen returning to school as a teacher. Here he was established as the co-lead for the upcoming fourth series.

Layton has also starred in Greg Davies’ sitcom The Cleaner, award-winning Sky drama I Hate Suzy and even had a small role as an airport check-in assistant in Benidorm. If you don’t recognise him, you might well recognise his voice from the recent gay dating show I Kissed a Boy for which he provided the voiceover.

