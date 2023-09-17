Strictly fans make brutal prediction for Giovanni Pernice on this year’s series

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans have made a brutal prediction about Giovanni Pernice for this year’s series.

The glitzy BBC One show returned to TV screens last night (September 16) for its epic pre-recorded launch show. Celebs like Angela Scanlon, Les Dennis and Ellie Leach all found out their partners and made their dancing debut.

But viewers reckon this year won’t be the year that Giovanni takes home the Glitterball trophy.

Giovanni is back for this year’s Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Strictly 2023 fans worried for Giovanni

Giovanni, who has been on the show for eight years, was one of the first pro dancers to be revealed. He was confirmed to be dancing with Amanda Abbington.

Amanda is best known for playing Josie Mardle in Mr Selfridge and Mary Morstan in Sherlock. She was also in a 16-year relationship with actor Martin Freeman.

When Amanda and Giovanni met on the show for the first time, Amanda was over the moon. Giovanni said: “I’ve been doing this show for a long time now and I have never had a reaction like this. She was very happy which makes me happy obviously.” While Amanda added: “I’m ecstatic. We have the same sense of humour. I’m a really good student, I go for straight As all the time.”

The Italian hunk is partnered with Amanda (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 fans not happy

But it seems fans of Strictly are not too happy with the pairing. Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, one person fumed: “I don’t see Giovanni lasting too long this series either.”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else penned: “Sorry to Giovanni fans, but I can’t see him lasting long with the partner he has…”

A third chimed in and penned: “Justice for Giovanni, they’ve done him dirty there.” Another viewer wrote: “She better not be [bleep] and make Giovanni leave early.”

Gio was happy with Amanda’s reaction (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Strictly backlash

Earlier this year, the star faced some backlash after speaking out against a person dancing in boots and bondage harness.

Writing about it in March, Amanda tweeted: “I lost quite a few followers for saying that a semi-naked man in thigh high boots dancing in a highly sexualised way shouldn’t be performing in front of babies and it tells me everything I need to know about where society is heading. How do you not agree with me on this?”

Amanda responds to backlash

After some Strictly fans claimed they would boycott Strictly due to Amanda, the star took to Instagram to clear her name.

She said: “I’m not a hateful person, I support the trans community and I also support women’s rights. So sorry if you feel you have to boycott Strictly for a tweet I made about a drag show but I don’t think 12 year olds should be doing overly sexualised drag acts.”

