Strictly 2023 hosts and the stage
Strictly fans make same complaint as they switch off new series already

They were not happy...

By Joey Crutchley

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans might not be too keen on the brand new series – as some have switched off already.

The glitzy BBC One show returned to TV screens last night (September 16) for its epic pre-recorded launch show. Celebs like Bobby Brazier, Angela Scanlon, Les Dennis and Ellie Leach all found out their partners and made their dancing debut.

But just minutes into the show airing, viewers were left unimpressed and all issued the same complaint.

Strictly 2023 cast
The glitzy show is back on screens (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 fans ‘switch off’ new show

The pre-recorded launch show saw the latest line up get paired with their pro dancer partners. EastEnders‘ Bobby Brazier is with Dianne Buswell, and Angela Rippon is with Kai Widdrington, among other pairings.

Judges Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas have all returned to give their critiques on the latest lot of celebs.

However, with Strictly kicking off on Saturday (September 16), fans claimed they were fed up already. Many claimed to have “switched off” while others were fuming over the audience’s “canned” laughter.

Strictly 2023 judges posing
The judges have all returned too (Credit: BBC)

‘I’ve changed channels,’ fumes Strictly 2023 viewer

Rushing over to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person proclaimed: “What the hell is going on with the rather fake-sounding laugh track on tonight’s Strictly?!? Seriously, this better not be the taste of things to come!”

Another added: “What’s wrong with the crowd noise on Strictly, sounds like they are mixing in canned laughter.” A third agreed and said: “Why does it sound like they have canned laughter in the background.”

What else did Strictly Come Dancing viewers say?

Other followers were not keen on the latest show as a whole. One viewer claimed they had no idea who the celebs were. They wrote: “First three people on and no clue who any of them are, so switched channels.”

Another chimed in and penned: “It’s a total switch-off in this house, it’s not proper dancing more like amateur gymnastics. Boring.”

So what do you think of this story? Are you loving the new series of Strictly Come Dancing?

