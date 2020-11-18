Strictly star Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice
Strictly Come Dancing: Ranvir Singh grilled on Giovanni Pernice romance rumours by Piers Morgan

Ranvir and Giovanni have sparked romance rumours on the show

By Rebecca Carter

Strictly Come Dancing star Ranvir Singh was grilled on the romance rumours surrounding herself and partner Giovanni Pernice.

Ranvir, 43, was questioned on her relationship with Giovanni, 30, by her Good Morning Britain co-stars Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

On Wednesday’s GMB, Piers insisted it wouldn’t be a Strictly “curse” if Ranvir and Giovanni were to begin dating as they’re both single.

GMB Ranvir Singh on Strictly Come DAncing
Ranvir Singh opened up about her relationship with Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice (Credit: ITV)

What did Ranvir Singh say about the Strictly rumours?

Piers told her: “If you two aren’t at it yet then my antenna has got worse over the years.”

Read more: Strictly: Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice romance rumours fly after ‘flirty’ performance

Ranvir replied: “Wait until you see the Tango, we’re up in each other’s business the whole time.”

Piers said: “It wouldn’t be a curse, you are both single right?” to which Ranvir replied: “Yes…”

Ranvir Singh on GMB
Piers Morgan grilled Ranvir on the romance rumours (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Piers continued: “So there’s no reason why you couldn’t if you wanted to. It would be a blessing!

“It would be the first ever Strictly blessing.”

Laughing, Ranvir said: “You know in a few minutes I have to go and see him in the training room so this is very awkward.”

Continuing his grilling, Piers asked: “Are you getting close? Do you inevitably get close to a man who’s all over you 10 hours a day?”

Ranvir said: “Well you’re like that [hand gesture to show how close they get during training] the whole time.”

Piers Morgan on GMB
Ranvir admitted she and Giovanni get close while dancing (Credit: ITV)

However, Piers then asked: “Are you beginning to feel the Giovanni magic?”

After a brief pause, Ranvir said: “There is dance magic…”

Are you beginning to feel the Giovanni magic?

Piers said: “Come on Ranvir, you can share it with the group. There’s a little look in your eye.”

Susanna said: “You described him as sizzling…” to which Ranvir said: “Well he sizzles on his own.”

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice on Strictly
Ranvir and Giovanni dancing on Strictly (Credit: ITV)

In addition, Ranvir said: “He doesn’t need me in the room, he’s a 30-year-old hot Italian. He sizzles around the place.”

However, Susanna insisted: “You’re a 43-year-old sizzling specimen.”

Read more: Strictly: Ranvir Singh fuels romance rumours with professional partner Giovanni Pernice

Meanwhile, Ranvir then revealed she’s dropped two dress sizes in five weeks.

