Strictly Come Dancing star Ranvir Singh was grilled on the romance rumours surrounding herself and partner Giovanni Pernice.

Ranvir, 43, was questioned on her relationship with Giovanni, 30, by her Good Morning Britain co-stars Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

On Wednesday’s GMB, Piers insisted it wouldn’t be a Strictly “curse” if Ranvir and Giovanni were to begin dating as they’re both single.

Ranvir Singh opened up about her relationship with Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice (Credit: ITV)

What did Ranvir Singh say about the Strictly rumours?

Piers told her: “If you two aren’t at it yet then my antenna has got worse over the years.”

Ranvir replied: “Wait until you see the Tango, we’re up in each other’s business the whole time.”

Piers said: “It wouldn’t be a curse, you are both single right?” to which Ranvir replied: “Yes…”

Piers Morgan grilled Ranvir on the romance rumours (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Piers continued: “So there’s no reason why you couldn’t if you wanted to. It would be a blessing!

“It would be the first ever Strictly blessing.”

Laughing, Ranvir said: “You know in a few minutes I have to go and see him in the training room so this is very awkward.”

Continuing his grilling, Piers asked: “Are you getting close? Do you inevitably get close to a man who’s all over you 10 hours a day?”

Ranvir said: “Well you’re like that [hand gesture to show how close they get during training] the whole time.”

Ranvir admitted she and Giovanni get close while dancing (Credit: ITV)

However, Piers then asked: “Are you beginning to feel the Giovanni magic?”

After a brief pause, Ranvir said: “There is dance magic…”

Are you beginning to feel the Giovanni magic?

Piers said: “Come on Ranvir, you can share it with the group. There’s a little look in your eye.”

Susanna said: “You described him as sizzling…” to which Ranvir said: “Well he sizzles on his own.”

Ranvir and Giovanni dancing on Strictly (Credit: ITV)

In addition, Ranvir said: “He doesn’t need me in the room, he’s a 30-year-old hot Italian. He sizzles around the place.”

However, Susanna insisted: “You’re a 43-year-old sizzling specimen.”

Meanwhile, Ranvir then revealed she’s dropped two dress sizes in five weeks.

