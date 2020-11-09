Strictly Ranvir Singh
TV

Strictly: Ranvir Singh fuels romance rumours with professional partner Giovanni Pernice

She's flirted up a storm on Instagram!

By Paul Hirons

Ranvir Singh and her Strictly Come Dancing professional partner Giovanni Pernice have lit up the dancefloor with a string of stunning dances.

However, the 43-year-old Good Morning Britain host is now at the centre of romance rumours with her dance partner, 30, thanks to some flirtatious online comments.

And viewers definitely think there’s more to the relationship than just the foxtrot.

What did Ranvir Singh say about Giovanni after Strictly?

The couple wowed judges with their stunning Dreamgirls-inspired foxtrot at the weekend.

They scored three nines, which was the highest score in the competition so far.

There has never been a Strictly couple with Ranvir and Giovanni’s chemistry OMG!

After the amazing scores, Ranvir took to Instagram to thank the production team for her stunning retro outfit.

Read more: Ranvir Singh wasn’t as good as judges suggest, claims James Jordan

“Totally transformed into a 1962 Dreamgirl for #movieweek @bbcstrictly by the sensational craft of @lisadaveyhair for the breathtaking bouffant, @hollylouisehmua for the glam glittery eye make-up and dreamy dewy skin, and @vickygilldesign for the stunning outfit – and the support pants.

“AWESOME WORK LADIES…”

But that was only half the story.

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice in romance rumours
The couple wowed on Saturday night (Credit: BBC)

She also wrote: “Oh and @pernicegiovann1 literally gets out of bed and looks like that.

“And that’s not even a joke.”

Peppering her message with an eye-roll emoji and a fire emoji, it led fans to think that there’s more to the dancefloor chemistry than meets the eye.

How did Strictly viewers react?

Ranvir, who split from her husband before Strictly began, is now single.

One viewer said: “I’m calling it. Ranvir and Giovanni are definitely more than just dance partners. Great dance though!”

Read more: Strictly: Piers Morgan demands Ranvir Singh win to avoid another GMB ‘catastrophe’

Another wrote: “There has never been a Strictly couple with Ranvir and Giovanni’s chemistry OMG!”

Finally, a third gushed: “Sorry but there’s mad chemistry between Ranvir & Giovanni, am I right?”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday November 14 at 7.10pm.

