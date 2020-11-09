Ranvir Singh and her Strictly Come Dancing professional partner Giovanni Pernice have lit up the dancefloor with a string of stunning dances.

However, the 43-year-old Good Morning Britain host is now at the centre of romance rumours with her dance partner, 30, thanks to some flirtatious online comments.

And viewers definitely think there’s more to the relationship than just the foxtrot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranvir Singh (@ranvirtv) on Nov 8, 2020 at 2:56pm PST

What did Ranvir Singh say about Giovanni after Strictly?

The couple wowed judges with their stunning Dreamgirls-inspired foxtrot at the weekend.

They scored three nines, which was the highest score in the competition so far.

After the amazing scores, Ranvir took to Instagram to thank the production team for her stunning retro outfit.

“Totally transformed into a 1962 Dreamgirl for #movieweek @bbcstrictly by the sensational craft of @lisadaveyhair for the breathtaking bouffant, @hollylouisehmua for the glam glittery eye make-up and dreamy dewy skin, and @vickygilldesign for the stunning outfit – and the support pants.

“AWESOME WORK LADIES…”

But that was only half the story.

The couple wowed on Saturday night (Credit: BBC)

She also wrote: “Oh and @pernicegiovann1 literally gets out of bed and looks like that.

“And that’s not even a joke.”

Peppering her message with an eye-roll emoji and a fire emoji, it led fans to think that there’s more to the dancefloor chemistry than meets the eye.

Sorry but there’s mad chemistry between Ranvir & Giovanni, am I right? 🤷🏻 #Strictly — daft tweets (@daftchat2020) November 7, 2020

I'm calling it Ranvir and Giovanni are definitely more than just dance partners🤣 Great dance though! #Strictly @bbcstrictly — Georgia Wade FDA/BA (@georgiawade) November 7, 2020

I am here for a Ranvir and Giovanni romance ❤️ #SCD #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/cV54m6oXSj — Natalie Palmer (@NataliePalms) November 8, 2020

How did Strictly viewers react?

Ranvir, who split from her husband before Strictly began, is now single.

One viewer said: “I’m calling it. Ranvir and Giovanni are definitely more than just dance partners. Great dance though!”

Finally, a third gushed: “Sorry but there’s mad chemistry between Ranvir & Giovanni, am I right?”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday November 14 at 7.10pm.

