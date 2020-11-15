Strictly star Ranvir Singh and her professional partner Giovanni Pernice are continuing to set the rumour mill in motion.

It wouldn’t be Strictly Come Dancing without romance rumours swirling.

And, this year, TV presenter Ranvir and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice are rumoured to be getting close whilst training.

Viewers are convinced that a romance is growing between the pair – and even Shirley Ballas commented on their chemistry this weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing viewers couldn’t help but notice the chemistry (Credit: BBC Pictures)

Strictly judge Shirley on Ranvir Singh and Giovanni ‘chemisty’

Last night (November 14) saw the pair dance a sizzling cha-cha-cha and rumours circled after the pair seemed closer than ever.

I love the flirting and teasing, there’s definitely a strong chemistry between this team.

Even head judge Shirley picked up on the heat between the two.

She gushed after the performance: “I love the flirting and teasing, there’s definitely a strong chemistry between this team.”

What did viewers think of the pair’s performance?

Viewers shared their thoughts on their performance on social media.

One tweeted: “Ranvir and Giovanni have more chemistry than bloody c3h8+O.”

Another agreed: “Strong chemistry, eh? Ranvir and Giovanni next for the #StrictlyCurse.”

A third said: “Ranvir and Giovanni have got a good chemistry”.

However, if the pair did get together it wouldn’t quite be the Strictly curse striking again.

Ranvir is currently single after her split from husband Ranjeet, and so is Giovanni.

Neither party has confirmed if the rumours are true, but Ranvir has spoken out saying Giovanni and Strictly has made her look “10 years younger”.

Ranvir has said Strictly has made her look ’10 years younger’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else happened on Strictly Come Dancing?

Saturday night’s show saw a change in the judges line up as professional dancer Anton du Beke replace judge Motsi Mabuse as she isolated at home.

The ballroom legend has been drafted in for two weeks to replace her.

However, it seems Anton is hoping it will turn into a forever job on the BBC One show.

He certainly won over the viewers at home, and ex professional James Jordan shared his support too.

Writing on social media, he shared: “NO ONE deserves it more than Anton. He will be an amazing addition to the panel.

“I just hope they can find a way to make him a permanent judge.”

