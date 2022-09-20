Strictly Come Dancing star James Bye on cruel messages from EastEnders fans

Actor James Bye believes he’ll be able to handle any criticism that comes his way during his time on Strictly Come Dancing – because he’s had lots of practice.

The soap star, 38, spoke to ED! ahead of the launch show and revealed that he gets an unfair level of abuse from armchair soap critics.

James told us he’s been forced to grow a thick skin over the years.

Are you listening Craig Revel Horwood?

James Bye as Martin Fowler in EastEnders (Credit: BBC One)

James Bye gets abuse from EastEnders fans

Actor James was the 14th Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant to be revealed in 2022.

And while other performers might fear the pantomime cruelty of the judges’ comments, James will take it all in his stride.

He explained that, as a longstanding soap member, he’s heard it all before!

James said: “The judges will always have a point to what they are saying.

“It’s always to make you improve.

“Listen, I’m in a soap so I get told I’m shit all of the time online. I’ve just got used to it.”

The EastEnders star added: “You’ve got to have a thick skin when it comes to the judges feedback.

“I’m here to learn so no advice is bad advice at this stage.”

Why is James Bye doing Strictly in 2022?

This isn’t the first year Basingstoke-born James has been asked on the popular BBC dance show.

But he knew he couldn’t turn the opportunity down in 2022.

He said: “Strictly has asked me before, but I’ve got quite a young family, and it just wasn’t the right time for me then.

“You have to put a lot of hours into Strictly, and I didn’t want to be away from my family.

“But now my kids a little bit older.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Bye (@jimmybye)

How old are James Bye’s sons?

Martin’s fans will know that the actor has three children with his wife Victoria.

They are Hugo, three, Louis, six, and Edward, eight.

However, devoted dad James admits his kids “don’t really care” that he’s on the prestigious TV show.

James told us: “My children don’t really care.

“They are not dancing enthusiasts yet.

“But hopefully I can get them watching the show on Saturday nights and you know, turn off, Paw Patrol!”

James also admitted that his three sons don’t rate his moves.

He said: “My kids think I’m a rubbish dancer genuinely and they’re right.

“I guess this is just a really nice opportunity for me to show them that by putting the graft in, I might be able to walk out of it with at least one dance.

“If I can do one dance, I’ll be over the moon. ”

James Bye’s Strictly fears

So if the Martin Fowler actor isn’t afraid of the critique, what IS he scared of?

Apparently the infamous Strictly stairs!

James revealed: “I’m genuinely afraid of those stairs.

“We walked down them for the first time during the filming of the launch show.

“And the shoes are slippery.”

James Bye has played Martin Fowler in EastEnders for eight years (Credit: BBC One)

Has Strictly champion Rose Ayling-Ellis given James any advice?

James is the latest in a long line of EastEnders stars who have taken part in Strictly Come Dancing.

Previous participants have included Kara Tointon, Scott Maslen, Jake Wood, Maisie Smith, and Emma Barton.

But, of course, the last EastEnders cast member to take part was the sublime Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Rose won the show with her partner Giovanni Pernice.

No pressure then, James!

The soap star, who has played Martin Fowler ever since 2014, says Rose has been “fantastic” at giving him advice.

He said: “The blanket advice I’m getting from most people is just to throw myself into it, enjoy it, and not get too stressed.

“There are some huge dance shoes to fill and it’s truly exciting to follow in the footsteps of some amazing EastEnders talent.

“I’d love to do everyone proud.”

James also joked: “I’m not going in to it to try and win it – as long as I beat Rose I’m happy!”

Watch James Bye take part in Strictly Come Dancing as the show launches on Friday September 23 2022 at 7pm. The first live show follows on Saturday September 24 at 6.45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

