Is Strictly 2022 the most boring series yet? No Giovanni, no Aljaz, no curse – and no interest?

Strictly 2022 is in full flow but sadly it hasn’t captured my interest as much as it has in previous years – and I’m saying this as a fully-fledged Strictly Come Dancing superfan.

It makes me sad to admit, but I’m really not invested this year.

In years gone by, if someone had asked me to make dinner plans on a Saturday night it would’ve been a flat no – unless they were booking the table for after the show had finished.

Now I’m out the door all glammed up dead on 7pm – catching up on Strictly once I’m home on fast-forward.

So yes I am still watching, but not as seriously as before – and I think there are a few reasons for that.

The only salvation with Giovanni’s early exit is more time for group dances (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2022: Giovanni’s early exit

Perhaps the only benefit Giovanni Pernice‘s early exit had was on my marriage – my husband is thrilled I’m no longer sat in front of the box swooning on a Saturday night!

I had such high hopes when he was partnered with Richie Anderson.

Giovanni had said he was more than ready for a same-sex partnership, but something about the dynamic of the two – not to mention those Lion King costumes – just turned them into a joke act.

Gone was sexy Giovanni and his winning ways – and it was a waste of Strictly superfan Richie’s enthusiasm.

The fact the reigning champ was out so early in the competition is a crying shame. The only salvation, I guess, is he has more capacity for group dances.

Giovanni was excellent with Rose Ayling-Ellis last year. Their routines were exciting, their friendship endearing.

And I just feel a little bit robbed that the side of him we saw last year, where we really got to know the real Giovanni, was snuffed out on this year’s show.

Nikita and Tilly’s partnership was electric, and Aljaz – with Sara Davies – is really missed (Credit: BBC)

New dancers… and no Aljaz

No I am LOVING Carlos Gu and Vito Coppola – and thrilled Jowita Przystal has a partner.

But all the new dancers on the show just don’t give it the same pizzazz as the older pros.

I’m missing Oti Mabusi. I’m missing Aljaz Skorjanec. As much as I love Anton Du Beke on the judging panel, I miss him on the dance floor.

If you tell me Gorka Marquez is leaving that might just be the final nail in the coffin.

Where is the love?

Now I’m by no means advocating the end of a healthy relationship, but the fact there doesn’t appear to be any romances or any hint of the curse just makes the show a bit of a damp squib for me.

Come on guys, you’re half naked with each other week in week out, at least try and give us some scandal!

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin, Katya Jones and Adam Peaty… Now that’s what I want to see, sparks flying on the dance floor, even if nothing is happening behind the scenes.

The fact that we’re well into the show and the biggest scandal is the weekly Strictly spoiler is all a bit tame.

Is this year’s show a bit of a ‘hangover’ after last year’s success? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2022: I’m not the only one wanting more drama…

Other die-hard fans are also contemplating switching off.

One viewer tweeted: “Must say that it’s not holding me this year. I shall give it a few more weeks and see if I can find my enthusiasm for it.”

“I think because a lot of our favourite professional dancers are no longer there, it doesn’t feel the same,” said another.

Some even suggested this year’s show is a bit of a “hangover” after the success of the 2021 series.

All I can hope is that the show takes a giant swig of Alka Seltzer before the 2023 series and comes back with all of its glitzy guns blazing.

