Sad Strictly fans emotional as they spot two things ‘missing’ from series

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 fans became emotional last night as they spotted two stars not on the show.

Oti Mabuse and Aljaz Skorjanec left the series earlier this year and they were definitely missed by many fans last night.

On Friday night, the series’ launch show aired as the 2022 pairings were unveiled.

Oti left Strictly earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Strictly 2022

Four new pro dancers were previously confirmed for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

It came after Oti announced her departure from the show in February.

I only just remembered Aljaz and Oti aren’t on it any more.

Meanwhile, Aljaz confirmed in March that he would also be leaving the beloved BBC show.

Last night, it seems fans noticed Oti and Aljaz’s absences and they shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “I only just remembered Aljaz and Oti aren’t on it any more,” followed by a crying face emoji and a broken heart emoji.

Fans were missing Oti and Aljaz (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Already feeling the lack of Oti and Aljaž,” followed by a crying emoji also.

“I’m sure I will get used to it but Aljaz and Oti presence was missed,” a third tweeted. “Still amazing show though.”

Another shared a GIF showing a little boy welling up, alongside the caption: “No Oti, no Aljaž #Strictly.”

In February, Oti released an emotional statement to confirm her exit.

At the time, she said: “Never easy to say goodbye. I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time.

“I’m honestly so grateful to The BBC and will always remember that Strictly and BBC brought me to the UK – which I now call home and I have learnt and grown so much.”

She added: “I will always keeeep dancing! and I will never forget my amazing Strictly experience!”

Strictly 2022 has begun, with the first live show airing tonight (Credit: BBC)

A month later, Aljaz announced he would be leaving after nine years on the show.

He said in a statement: “A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last.

“The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years.”

He added: “I have lots of exciting stuff planned that I will fill you in on soon. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

Who are the new Strictly pro dancers?

This year, Strictly announced four new professional dancers joining the line-up.

Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley and Michelle Tsiakkas will be taking to the dance floor this series.

The first Strictly Come Dancing live show will air on BBC One, tonight, from 6:45pm.

