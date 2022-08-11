The Strictly 2022 line-up expanded first thing today (August 11), with the news that Fleur East has signed up for the show.

Fans of Fleur are thrilled, with many already predicting her to be the winner.

After all, anyone who follows her on TikTok or has seen her perform live will know she can dance.

So how will she fare against the rest of this year’s Strictly contestants, especially after Fleur herself admitted she “can dance”?

Fleur East has joined the class of Strictly 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2022 star Fleur East on her dance experience

Speaking to Ranvir Singh today on Lorraine, X Factor star Fleur hit back as Ranvir asked: “Everyone knows you can dance and can deal with the pressures of a live show.

I can dance in the club, and when I’m singing on stage, but I’ve never done any technical dancing.

“Do you feel like the pressure’s on you to be the top of the leaderboard every week?”

Fleur admitted: “There’s so much pressure, I’m so nervous.”

She then touched on her dance abilities.

“So I don’t know anything about ballroom, how to point a toe or spin or any kind of stuff like that.

“Put me on TikTok and I’m away but ballroom, this is a completely different level,” she insisted.

Fleur spoke to Ranvir today, hitting back at her dance experience (Credit: ITV)

Fleur’s secret weapon?

One thing that Fleur does admit could work in her favour, though, is her fitness.

Of course, she is a professional personal trainer.

“Yes so hopefully that’ll work for me with stamina,” she said.

However, Fleur reiterated: “But I’m terrified about the level of technique I’m going to have to learn.

“I’m working with professional dancers who’ve done this for years and I’m completely out of my depth.”

She does have a favourite dance that she can’t wait to master, though.

“I am familiar with the cha cha cha and I know it’s speedy and Latin vibes so I’m looking forward to that,” she said.

‘She will be good from the start’

Fans of Strictly are delighted Fleur has signed up – although some did point to her performing past when they singled her out as an early favourite.

“She’s a performer so got the best odds to win if people like her,” said one.

“She will be good from the start,” predicted another.

“Usually these contestants get second or third as someone who has made best improvement tends to win,” they added.

