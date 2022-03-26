Stacey Dooley’s outfit causes a stir on Saturday Kitchen

Stacey Dooley appeared on Saturday Kitchen today and her outfit caused quite a stir amongst viewers.

However, whilst it appeared she had forgotten to button up half her top, in fact it was a reflection causing the confusion!

Stacey Dooley’s blouse looked open on Saturday Kitchen (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Saturday Kitchen fans all have same complaint about the show

What did Stacey Dooley wear on Saturday Kitchen?

Stacey – and her newly trimmed hair – were in the studio today.

She was dressed in all black, accessorised with lime green shoes and matching nails.

However, at first glance when the show began, it looked like Stacey only had one button done up on her blouse!

Viewers at home were quick to point out it wasn’t especially appropriate for a morning show.

“Stacey Dooley overslept this morning and forgot to button up her blouse!!” said one.

Another added: “Not sure about the outfit for a morning cookery show Stacey Dooley.”

“Oh dear Stacey Dooley hasn’t had time to dress, a barely buttoned top not a great look for family food programme,” said a third.

“Stacey Dooley is a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen…” agreed a fourth.

Someone else stated: “What on earth is Stacey Dooley wearing?”

Stacey’s blouse was in fact fully done up (Credit: BBC)

However, in actual fact, Stacey’s blouse was fully buttoned – as was shown when she stood up later in the show.

What appeared to be her flesh on display was in fact the reflection from the glass table!

Stacey said she enjoyed the Chilli con carne on Saturday Kitchen (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Stacey Dooley teases boyfriend Kevin Clifton in Speedos

Food hell for Stacey Dooley

Stacey told host Matt Tebbutt Saturday Kitchen is her favourite food show on telly.

However, she was left wondering if that was still true after viewers voted for her to receive her food hell.

“It’s so hard not to take it personally,” she cried.

But as Matt served her with a tasty Chilli con carne, instead of the salt and pepper tempura squid she was hoping for, Stacey did her best to look as if she was pleased.

She diplomatically told the chef: “It’s actually lovely.

“But do you know what? I wouldn’t really say this is a Chilli con carne, because I was thinking a load of rice and a bit of mince, and this is a beautiful bit of beef.”

Saturday Kitchen airs on Saturday mornings at 10am on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.