Stacey Dooley teases Kevin Clifton as he shows off ripped bod in Speedos

Stacey Dooley poked fun at boyfriend Kevin Clifton after an Instagram post today (Wednesday, March 23).

Kevin can be seen showing off his ripped bod in a pair of very small Speedos in the snap, but that isn’t enough to stop long-term partner Stacey from mocking him!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton)

What did Stacey Dooley’s boyfriend Kevin Clifton put on Instagram?

Kevin took to Instagram earlier today to share a snap that sent the pulses of his 361k followers racing.

The former Strictly star is currently filming for ITV‘s new show, The Games, and one of the challenges today was water-based.

Kevin, 39, included two pictures in his latest post, and in both, he can be seen wearing nothing but a very small pair of Speedos.

Read more: This Is My House returns for second series – without host Stacey Dooley

In the first photo, Kevin stands with his hands on his hips in the changing rooms, looking a little unsure.

In the second photo, the dancer, in the same pose, stands in front of an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

“@thegamestvLet’s go! Coming soon to @itv,” he captioned the post, which has picked up over 4,000 likes since it was uploaded.

Stacey took the opportunity to poke fun at her boyfriend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Kevin’s followers react to the post?

Kevin’s girlfriend, Stacey, was quick to poke fun at the pro dancer with her comment on his post.

“Tom is SHAKING,” she wrote, in reference to Olympian and notorious Speedo-wearer, Tom Daley. She also posted two budgie emojis too. Could this be a reference to Kevin’s budgie smugglers? Who knows!

Strictly star Aljaž Škorjanec also made a comparison to Tom Daley too, writing: “Like a young Tom Daley!”

“See that’s the body all Strictly fans wanted to see all these years,” Neil Jones commented.

“Wowsers… no trousers,” Dan Walker wrote.

“Looking good mate can not wait to see this show,” another of Kevin’s followers wrote.

“Ooh hello, look at you,” another said. “Can’t wait to cheer you on Kev – you got this!”

“Stacey Dooley is one lucky lady!” a third wrote.

Stacey and Kevin have been together since 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton spark engagement rumours

Kevin and Stacey recently sent their fans into a frenzy when they inadvertently sparked rumours that they were engaged.

It all started when Stacey, 35, posted a snap of herself and Kevin for her one million followers to see.

In the photo, Stacey and Kevin are caught in a sweet candid moment, where they’re looking at each other lovingly.

On one of Stacey’s fingers is a ring. Many of her followers speculated that the photo had been flipped, meaning the ring was actually on her engagement finger.

Read more: Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton spark ‘engagement’ rumours again

They, of course, went wild in the comment section.

“Is it just me or am I spotting a ring there,” one of her followers said. “What a beautiful pic.”

“Is that an engagement ring,” another wrote. “If so massive congrats.”

“Wedding bells,” a third joked.

Stacey nor Kevin confirmed the engagement, meaning fans will have to just keep on waiting for the couple to announce that they’re finally tying the knot.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.