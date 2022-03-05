Saturday Kitchen viewers all have same complaint about today’s show

Saturday Kitchen viewers were left divided today when guest Big Zuu appeared on the programme.

The rapper and Big Zuu’s Big Eats star, 27, made an appearance on Saturday’s show as he cooked up a feast in the kitchen.

However, some viewers were left complaining on Twitter as they accused Big Zuu of ‘shouting’ during his morning segment.

Big Zuu appeared on Saturday Kitchen today (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Saturday Kitchen today?

During the show, Big Zuu had a hilarious response to host Matt Tebbutt as he questioned his dish.

Matt asked Big Zuu: “So you’re using the ghee because the…”

Read more: Saturday Kitchen: Matt Tebbutt replaced and fans are divided

Big Zuu replied: “Because that’s what the Asian mums use, come on bruv!

“What you want me to use? Some olive oil? What you talking about?”

Viewers were divided over Big Zuu (Credit: BBC)

Matt and fellow guest Joss Stone were in fits of laughter over Big Zuu.

Big Zuu carried on whipping up his tasty dish.

He said: “We’re on point, I feel nice and relaxed.”

However, Matt said: “When you say relaxed, you’ve now got about two minutes.”

Big Zuu said: “Chill, don’t tell me about two minutes.”

Joss looked amused by Big Zuu (Credit: BBC)

Despite Big Zuu’s bubbly personality and him having the studio in laughter, some viewers didn’t feel the same at home.

One person said on Twitter: “The one time you manage to get Joss Stone on as guest, you ruin it with shouty chef.”

Another wrote: “Big Zuu too much personality for 10am on a Saturday, shouting.”

A third added: “Turned off #SaturdayKitchen today… too shouty.”

Another said: “How to instantly ruin a good Saturday morning.”

Big Zuu on Saturday Kitchen

However, many viewers loved Big Zuu on Twitter and praised him over his segment.

One tweeted: “Loving Big Zuu on Saturday Kitchen #SaturdayKitchen we [need] this energy every week on the programme.”

Read more: Saturday Kitchen viewers convinced Matt Tebbutt ‘fancies’ today’s guest

Another added: “He’s woken me up with his energy!!! Love him!! #bigzuu #SaturdayKitchen.”

One said: “Big Zuu was a bit loud for me at the beginning but I’m loving him now. Good guest choice.”

Saturday Kitchen airs on BBC One on Saturdays at 10am.

Did you like Big Zuu on Saturday Kitchen today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.