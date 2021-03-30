Stacey Dooley MBE is about to make her debut on GBBO.

The documentary maker will compete on Great British Bake Off for Stand Up For Cancer.

She will be competing against Jade Thirlwall, KSI and Katherine Ryan.

Here we take a look at her impressive career, net worth and love life…

How old is Stacey Dooley?

Stacey Dooley was born on March 9, 1987.

As of March 2021, she is 34.

Stacey Dooley is an MBE (Credit: SplashNews)

How many Stacey Dooley Investigates are there?

Stacey Dooley is famous for her Stacey Dooley Investigates documentaries.

To date there have been six series so far.

These have covered women’s rights, sex tourism, mental health amongst other thought-provoking topics.

However, Stacey has hosted multiple additional shows.

These include the likes of DNA Family Secrets, Stacey Sleeps Over and Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star.

Stacey Dooley on GBBO (Credit: Channel 4)

When did Stacey win Strictly?

Stacey won Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 with her dance partner Kevin Clifton.

She had little dance experience prior to competing in the show.

However, her enthusiasm and positive attitude soon won viewers over.

Upon her win, she said: “I’ve had the most incredible time. It’s daunting doing something you haven’t done before – you feel silly, you feel like a bit of an idiot. But Kevin walks you through.”

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley live together (Credit: SplashNews)

Is she still dating Kevin Clifton?

Yes. Stacey is still in a romantic relationship with her former Strictly partner Kevin Clifton.

But both parties insist they only began dating once the show finished.

They live together in their London home, which they bought together last year.

Previously they lived together in Stacey’s London flat.

Kevin and Stacey like to keep their relationship very private.

In 2019 she expressed her frustration at the public’s interest in her love life.

Speaking to Hunger TV, she fumed: “It honestly blows my mind, that people give a shit about who I fancy, or who I’m dating, when professionally I’m conducting interviews with some of the most recognisable terrorists in the world. Or covering paedophilic rings. Or discussing youth homelessness.”

The documentary maker is believed to be a millionaire (Credit: SplashNews)

What happened between Stacey and David Lammy?

Stacey and Labour MP David Lammy got into an online spat in 2019.

David accused Stacey of promoting ‘white saviour’ volunteerism when she posted a snap of herself with an African child on Instagram.

The picture was taken during her work for Comic Relief.

Stacey hit back on Twitter. One of her tweets read: “David, is the issue with me being white? (Genuine question)… because if that’s the case, you could always go over there and try raise awareness?”

However, David remained defiant and urged for changes within the fundraising organisation.

As of 2020, Comic Relief has agreed to stop sending British celebrities to Africa.

Instead they have vowed to use local African filmmakers and crews to highlight causes.

What is Stacey Dooley’s net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth she is worth at least $1 million (£718,000). But we imagine the actual number is likely quite a bit higher.

When is Stacey Dooley on GBBO?

Stacey is Great British Bake Off on Tuesday March 30 at 8pm.

It will be available to stream on All4 shortly after it initially airs.

