Silent Witness on BBC One: Will there be a series 27 of forensic drama?

Silent Witness series 26 ends this week, and many of its loyal fans are demanding another series – so will there be a series 27?

The final two episodes of series 26 air at 9pm on Monday, January 30, and Tuesday, January 31, 2023, on BBC One.

As usual for the forensic drama, the two-parter features plenty of famous faces.

So will the long-running drama return?

Velvy, Jack, Nikki and Gabriel investigate another murder in the penultimate episode of Silent Witness series 26 (Credit: BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron)

Will there be a Silent Witness series 27?

We have exciting news for fans of Silent Witness.

BBC One has revealed that there WILL be a series 27 of the popular forensic drama.

A spokesperson confirmed the news to ED! ahead of the series 26 finale this week.

They said: “Series 27 of Silent Witness is definitely in the pipeline.”

Sadly, that’s all they would reveal, preferring to keep us guessing for a little bit longer.

When will series 27 of Silent Witness start?

Series 27 of Silent Witness is expected to start in January 2024.

Historically, new series have always kicked off at the beginning of the new year.

So fingers crossed, the new series will land in the early days of 2024.

This was obviously affected by the Covid pandemic, which meant series 24 was delayed and didn’t air until September 2021.

The 25th anniversary series of the BBC One drama then began in May 2022.

Series 26 started on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Lovers and colleagues Nikki and Jack, played by Emilia Fox and David Caves (Credit: BBC)

Who will star in the next series?

Thankfully for Silent Witness fans, there were no major departures/explosions/kidnappings affecting the staff at the end of series 26.

That means, we can safely expect to see the main characters return in series 27.

Of course, Emilia Fox has not announced she’s leaving, and should return in the lead role of Dr Nikki Alexander.

She has previously expressed no desire to leave the role.

Speaking ahead of series 26, she said: “I never expected to still be playing Nicki Alexander 18 years later, but I still love the show as much as when I first started on it.

“So, it’s really thanks to the loyal fans of Silent Witness and the enthusiasm for the show means that it is still [being] made.

“And I love it, and if audiences love it, and then hopefully it will carry on being made but you never know.

Meanwhile, her lover and colleague Jack Hodgson is played by David Caves, who is also expected to return.

Aki Omoshaybi is expected to return as Dr Gabriel Folukoya, while Alastair Michael will reprise his role as Velvy Schur.

Rhiannon May, who plays Cara Connelly, is now living in London with her Uncle Jack and studying a criminology degree.

She also has a very sweet relationship with Velvy.

Of course, characters are know to leave and be replaced, so the show could always return with a few new faces.

How long has Silent Witness been running?

Silent Witness began on BBC One on February 21, 1996, with a team led by Professor Sam Ryan.

Amanda Burton, well known at that stage for her roles in Brookside and Peak Practice, starred as forensic pathologist Sam for eight series.

Emilia Fox took over as the lead in series eight in 2004.

Although fans were sad to say goodbye to Amanda Burton‘s character Sam Ryan, it soon became clear that Emilia Fox’s Dr Nikki Alexander was just the replacement the show needed.

It’s been 19 years since then, and Emilia Fox has portrayed Nikki for 182 episodes!

Emilia is now executive producer on the show too.

All 26 series of Silent Witness are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer. The final instalment of Southbay airs on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 9pm.

