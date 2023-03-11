Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has an army of devoted fans who want to know all about her net worth, height and dress size – particularly after her recent family news!

Last month, 32-year-old Scarlett hit the headlines when she revealed she is pregnant and expecting her first child.

So what better time to answer the most popular questions Google is asked about the former I’m A Celebrity winner?

Especially as the show that made her famous is celebrating its 10th birthday with a special anniversary show tonight (March 11).

How much is Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt worth?

As well as her highly-successful stints on Gogglebox and I’m A Celebrity, Scarlett has appeared on the likes of Saturday Night Takeaway and Extra Camp.

She’s also fronted documentary features such as The British Tribe Next Door and, in 2022, Britain’s Tourette’s Mystery: Scarlett Moffatt Investigates.

General expectations might be that working in such prominent roles on TV hasn’t hurt her bank balance at all.

She is also believed to have earned money from endorsements and adverts.

Additionally, Scarlett has authored books such as My Life Story and Scarlett Says.

Furthermore, the topic of her worth is certainly a popular search online.

Some internet reports speculate Scarlett may be worth between £1million and £1.3million.

What is her height?

According to online sources, Scarlett’s height is said to be 154cm.

In terms of feet and inches, this would indicate Scarlett is just a shade over five feet tall.

What is Scarlett’s dress size?

It’s a bit of a personal question and one which Scarlett has been forced into answering over the years.

Last year Scarlett revealed previously fronting a weight loss DVD was her “biggest regret”.

She said: “What people need to understand is, I was so young, like I was in my early twenties. I was working in an office, I was very new to this [celebrity] industry.

“I had no representation, and it seemed like a good thing at the time. And I feel like I’m always penalised for that.”

Her appearance has continued to be a source of interest for fans, even though she has opened up about the emotional toll her weight-loss journey bore upon her.

“I couldn’t face up to my weight either, so when I did, it was a bit emotional,” she said recalling the moment she first stepped on the scales.

To that end, queries about her dress size may not seem appropriate.

But in July of 2022 Scarlett seemed to reveal her dress size when she told The Sun she is “happier at size 18 rather than size 8”.

Scarlett’s pregnancy

Now, mum-to-be Scarlett is embracing her changing shape and sharing gorgeous pictures of her baby bump.

She recently captured a baby bump post saying: “Hello Baby Bump… I feel so lucky and grateful to be loving pregnancy so far. Did anyone else feel as if their bump popped up overnight?”

Announcing her pregnancy, Scarlett beamed: “You are so loved already little one.”

Gogglebox: 10 Year Anniversary Special airs tonight (March 11) at 9pm on Channel 4.

