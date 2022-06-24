Scarlett Moffatt – who found TV fame on Gogglebox – previously admitted fronting a weight loss DVD was her “biggest regret”.

The 31-year-old became Queen of the Jungle after she left the Channel 4 series that made her name.

But following her winning stint on I’m A Celebrity the reality star endured controversy after the DVD scandal in 2018.

Last year, Scarlett – who appears on This Is MY House tonight – opened up about the upset it caused her.

Scarlett Moffatt on weight loss DVD fallout

Appearing on the BoobShare podcast in October 2021, Scarlett admitted she had not addressed the fallout much previously.

Scarlett reportedly lost three stone for the project, dropping from a size 18 to a size 8.

Reports claimed that her weight loss was due to fitness routines included in the DVD and a 700 calorie-a-day diet.

However, subsequent reports claimed she was only consuming 300 calories a day and also that Scarlett took part in a boot camp.

“Something I don’t talk about ever is an ad on a fitness DVD, which I always say is like, my biggest regret,” she said on the podcast.

Scarlett also noted at the time how she still received criticism over it – and indicated she was inexperienced in negotiating such matters.

She continued: “And it’s really upsetting because that’s just such a small part of my life and a mistake that I made. But I seem to still be getting [blank] for it.

“What people need to understand is, I was so young, like I was in my early 20s. I was working in an office, I was very new to this [celebrity] industry.

“I had no representation, and it seemed like a good thing at the time. And I feel like I’m always penalised for that.”

