Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt previously admitted “breaking down in tears” ahead of her three-stone weight loss.

The 31-year-old star – who appears on Sunday Brunch this week – revealed the emotional toll her weight loss journey took on her.

And she said that “facing up” to how much she weighed was tough.

Scarlett Moffatt has undergone weight loss and weight gain since she first starred in Gogglebox in 2014 (Credit: SplashNews)

Scarlett turned to exercise to drop six dress sizes

Speaking to New magazine in 2018, a year on from her epic weight loss, Scarlett revealed she’d fallen back in love with exercise.

The reality TV star slimmed down from a size 18 to a size 8.

Read more: Scarlett Moffatt makes heartbreaking confession about cruel weight jibes

She said: “I’ve just started exercising quite a bit actually. I’d say I do HIT [High Intensity Training] about three times a week.”

Speaking previously in a short snippet on her ill-fated exercise DVD, Scarlett said she used to love exercise.

I couldn’t face up to my weight either, so when I did, it was a bit emotional.

In the clip she revealed: “I must admit, I was a proper exercise avoider which is weird for me, because up until five years ago I was a keen ballroom dancer and was really into fitness.”

However, when the star finally faced the scales before starting her weight loss journey, it was a tearful moment.

She explained: “I couldn’t face up to my weight either, so when I did, it was a bit emotional.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCARLETT MOFFATT (@scarlettmoffatt)

Scarlett regrets her weight loss DVD

When Scarlett had dropped multiple dress sizes, she released a fitness DVD – but all did not go to plan.

The reality TV star explained on the BoobShare podcast in October 2021 that she hadn’t been prepared for the scandal and fall out that happened back in 2018.

Before she released her DVD, Scarlett reportedly lost three stone for the project and revealed a skinnier figure.

At the time, the DVD was praised as the secret to her trim physique with its fitness routines and 700 calorie-a-day diet.

However, reports later claimed that she had been living off 300 calories a day and taken part in a strict bootcamp to lose the weight.

Speaking on the podcast, Scarlett shared: “Something I don’t talk about ever is an ad on a fitness DVD, which I always say is like, my biggest regret.”

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

Despite the kick off happening years ago, Scarlett revealed she still receives criticism for it.

She explained: “What people need to understand is, I was so young, like I was in my early twenties. I was working in an office, I was very new to this [celebrity] industry.

“I had no representation, and it seemed like a good thing at the time. And I feel like I’m always penalised for that.”

Scarlett appears on Sunday Brunch today (July 17) at 9.30am on Channel 4.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!