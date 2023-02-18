Scarlett Moffatt announces exciting baby news with sweet social media post

Scarlett Moffatt has announced she is expecting her first child in a sweet Instagram post.

Sharing a video of her small dog alongside her scan picture, Scarlett revealed her happy news.

Scarlett Moffatt announces she’s pregnant

Alongside the picture, Scarlett wrote: “It truly feels like a dream writing this caption.

“Me and Scott are on cloud nine and we are so happy that we get to share this moment with you all.

“You are so loved already little one.

“Baby Dobinson coming soon.”

Friends and fans rushed to congratulate the presenter.

Fellow I’m A Celebrity winners Jacqueline Jossa, Giovanna Fletcher and Vicky Pattison were amongst the first to comment.

“Eeeeeeek, congratulations darling,” wrote Jac.

Meanwhile, Giovanna added: “Aaaaaaaaaaah!!!!!!! Huge congratulations!”

And Vicky said: “OMG Congratulations mate.”

Scarlett’s mum, Betty, who she appeared on Gogglebox with, said: “So excited for our little bean.”

Others friends and fans flooded the post with “congratulations” and “so exciting”.

Scott and Scarlett have been together for four years (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Who is Scarlett Moffatt’s boyfriend?

Scarlett has previously opened up about starting a family – and revealed what her children will be called.

The former Gogglebox star, 32, has been in a serious relationship with policeman boyfriend Scott Dobinson for four years.

Speaking on her Scarlett Moffatt Wants To Believe podcast in 2021 she said: “Me and Scott are ­planning on having kids. We were discussing what names I would like. Whenever I meet ­anyone and think, your name’s nice…’ I’ve made this little list.”

She then revealed her favourite names.

“For a boy, I like Forrest or Apollo. And then for a girl, Celeste – it’s like a star constellation – or Posie.”

The couple moved in together in 2021 and made sure their new home was perfect.

In fact, the star revealed that she had a cinema room, wine cellar and even a stage built just for her.

Speaking on the podcast All Round Mine, Scarlett opened up about her incredible renovations.

“To the right is some more double doors and this is our cinema room. This is carpeted and has wood veneer – black matte wood veneer on the walls – so it’s very soundproof.”

