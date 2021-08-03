Scarlett Moffatt has shared the importance of body positivity as she posed in a bikini for the first time in five years.

The 30-year-old former Gogglebox star proudly showcased her bikini body while on holiday in Antigua.

In the emotional post, Scarlett revealed it took her “years to gain confidence” with her figure, but finally plucked up the courage today.

What did Scarlett Moffatt say?

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Scarlett snapped away as she modelled a blue and white two-piece.

The reality star looked incredible while posing for the mirror selfie.

Alongside the shot, Scarlett wrote: “This shouldn’t be a big deal but it is and I’m actually crying whilst writing this. It’s took me so many years to gain confidence with my body.

“I’ve let it down at times and missed out on holidays and nights out because I’ve not liked what I’ve seen in the mirror.

“But hey after 5 years of not daring to wear a bikini I’m actually doing it!”

Scarlett, who previously lost three stone, went on to encourage her followers to embrace their bodies.

Scarlett Moffatt has bravely posed in a bikini on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, she shared: “So I hope this gives you the confidence to buy that dress, that bikini, not miss out just because your body doesn’t fit into a certain category.

“Because let me tell you all these things are made up nobody is too slim, too curvy, too athletic, too many stretch marks, too much cellulite. LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE.”

Scarlett’s post soon became inundated with messages of support.

Kate Thornton commented: “You look beautiful.”

Michelle Heaton added: “Go girl.”

Meanwhile, a fan wrote: “You absolute superstar. You are stunning and beautiful in every way! Embrace who you are life is too flipping short!”

Scarlett has always been open about her weight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Scarlett’s weight journey

The television star has always been open about her weight struggles in the past.

Since finding fame on Gogglebox, her weight and body image has fluctuated over the years.

In 2018, she stunned fans after losing a whopping three stone.

But despite the weight loss success, Scarlett explained that the period affected her head space.

She told the Open Mind podcast: “I slowly realised it was quite detrimental to my mental health.”

Nowadays, Scarlett appears perfectly happy with her image after admitting to gaining weight during lockdown.

