Scarlett Moffatt is showing off her ‘enhanced curves’ and says she’s put on weight during lockdown.

The former Gogglebox star, 30, took to social media to flaunt her figure in a curve hugging pink tracksuit.

Addressing her some two million plus Instagram followers, she said the style suits her curves.

Scarlett’s caption included: “My beautiful friends at @jyylondon helping me show off my curves that have been enhanced by lockdown 2.0.

“Love my comfy glam trackies from my favs @JYYLondon.” [Sic]

Scarlett Moffatt joked about her ‘enhanced curves’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The star is proud of her curvy figure

Her celeb mates and fans alike complimented the star on how fab she looks in the glamorous snap.

This Country actress Daisy May Cooper commented: “You looking beaut bubs.”

A fan gushed: “Absolutely stunning,” and another praised: “You look incredible.”

Meanwhile other users actually suggested it looked like she’d lost weight rather than gained it.

For instance one user commented: “You’ve lost so much weight!”

And a further user claimed: “You have lost loads of weight looking fab girl.”

Scarlett lost three stone for her 2018 weight loss DVD (Credit: SplashNews)

She previously lost three stone

Indeed Scarlett’s weight appears to have fluctuated since she shot to fame in 2013.

Back in 2018, she claimed to have lost an incredible three stone – slimming down from a size 18 to a size 8.

Upon her weight loss success, she released a fitness DVD.

But it became embroiled in controversy over claims it was promoting unhealthy body image standards.

Reports claimed that Scarlett lost the weight through other means than simply her DVD workout routine.

And that she had actually lost the weight by going on a gruelling Switzerland fitness and healthy eating retreat.

Here she was apparently on a diet of just 700 calories a day.

Scarlett has gone on to say she regrets this entire period, and that it severely affected her mental health.

Speaking to Frankie Bridge on her Open Mind podcast, Scarlett said: “I slowly realised it was quite detrimental to my mental health.

“I’ve also deleted all my before and after pictures…Not only were they bad for my peace of mind it wasn’t really good for other people because now I look like my before picture again.

“I sort of rebelled against the DVD because I just didn’t like how it happened and I just wasn’t for it anymore.”

