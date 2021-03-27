Scarlett Moffatt and her boyfriend are renovating their “dream house” and the TV star has revealed what they have planned.

The former Gogglebox favourite, 30, and her man Scott Dobinson have been revamping their home.

Scarlett Moffatt has a new home and has been keeping fans in the loop on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews)

Scarlett Moffatt updates fans on Instagram

While for most of us it would be a few licks of paint and a new sofa, Scarlett’s had her sights set on bigger plans.

In fact, the star’s revealed that she’s had a cinema room, wine cellar and even a stage built just for her.

Speaking on the podcast All Round Mine, Scarlett opened up about her incredible renovations.

“So we’re having glass doors made. It makes me sound fancy but when I buy wine I literally get the highest percentage at the lowest price. I just really like drinking wine to be honest,” she said.

“To the right is some more double doors and this is our cinema room. This is carpeted and has wood veneer – black matte wood veneer on the walls – so it’s very soundproof.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCARLETT MOFFATT (@scarlettmoffatt)

“We actually commend the people at Carpetright. We got a stage built and they managed to carpet around the stage so that it looks very cinema-like.

Read more: Scarlett Moffatt shares throwback swimsuit pic from when she was at her lowest

Scarlett then went on to share her thoughts about her new stage.

“I feel like, to Scott’s annoyance, I will be doing one-woman shows for him on that stage. Not in a sexy way, either!

So we’re having glass doors made. It makes me sound fancy.

‘We’ve also got a pool table in here, a Liberty Games one, it’s a six foot one so big enough for me. Size doesn’t always matter!”

Scarlett purchased the property last year after selling her former home for almost £400,000.

Scarlett denied reports she’s split with Scott for good (Credit: Splashnews)

Has Scarlett split from Scott?

Earlier this month, Scarlett faced claims she had been left “heartbroken”.

It was suggested that she had split with boyfriend Scott.

According to The Sun, the couple made the decision to mutually end their relationship.

Read more: Scarlett Moffatt shows off ‘enhanced curves’ thanks to lockdown weight gain

A source claimed: “Scarlett is heartbroken that her relationship with Scott has come to an end.

“They’ve had a rough few weeks and lately it’s all become too much.”

However, thankfully it didn’t last long.

Scarlett later insisted the split was incredibly short-lived and caused by the stress of moving.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.