Rosie Marcell Jac Holby City
Rosie Marcel reveals ‘anger’ over huge Holby City ‘blow’

Holby will air it's final episode next week

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Holby City star Rosie Marcel has revealed ‘anger’ about the BBC medical show’s axing.

Last year it was announced Holby City would be coming to an end in March 2022 after 23 years on air.

As the final episode approaches, Rosie Marcel, who has played Jac Naylor since 2005, has revealed her reaction to finding out the show was ending.

She told Inside Soap: “The whole thing is really upsetting, in all honesty.

Rosie plays Jac Naylor (Credit: BBC)

“I think the scripts are amazing, and I have no doubt in my mind that the audience is going to find the final two episodes very dramatic and fitting.

“However I can’t lie and say that I wasn’t angry about Holby ending without warning, without reprieve or the opportunity to fight.

“For this to happen at a time when we are outperforming our sister shows and EastEnders, it felt like a very big blow to all of us, and it still does.”

Holby City will be ending soon, but fans are not happy (Credit: BBC)

Holby City: Rosie Marcel’s tribute to show

On her final day filming on the show, Rosie posted a tribute to Holby City.

Sharing a picture of herself in Jac’s uniform, she wrote: “Last day. I have loved playing Jac Naylor. I have loved being here for 16 years. Thank you everyone @bbcholbycity and thank you all of the beautiful fans and friends of the show.”

Fans are absolutely gutted about the show’s end and commented on Rosie’s post.

One wrote: “Absolutely gutted… you have been amazing. My husband would only watch Holby because of you.”

A second commented: “Biggest mistake the BBC has ever made. You will all be missed.”

A third put: “Tuesday nights are never going to be the same again! Very very upset. You were the best though. Good luck with your next project.”

Want more spoilers from Holby City? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Holby City spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Holby City’s last episode will air on Tuesday March 29 at 8pm on BBC One.

Are you sad Holby City is ending? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

