EastEnders character Arthur Fowler Jr has been in the soap since 2015 and eagle-eyed fans will have noticed he recently appeared with a new face.

But why was his character recast?

Here’s everything you need to know about Arthur Fowler Jr.

EastEnders: Who is Arthur Fowler Jr?

Arthur Fowler Jr is the son of Stacey Slater and Kush Kazemi.

When Stacey fell pregnant she was unsure whether the father was Kush or Martin Fowler, who she recently began dating.

However when Stacey found out she was slightly further along in her pregnancy than she thought, she realised the baby was Kush’s.

Stacey and Kush are Arthur’s parents (Credit: BBC)

Baby Arthur was born on December 24 2015. Although Kush is his biological father, Arthur also calls Martin his dad.

Kush was murdered by Gray Atkins last year.

Arthur has an older half-sister Lily and younger half-sister Hope.

Arthur was born in 2015 (Credit: BBC)

Has Arthur been recast? Who plays him?

From 2016 until this year, Arthur was played by actor Hunter Bell.

However Hunter has now left the role and Arthur is being played by Rocco Brenner.

Rocco now plays Arthur (Credit: BBC)

Why was Arthur recast?

In an Instagram post on Hunter’s account, which is run by his parents, it seems Hunter chose to leave the role to do something different with his life.

The post read: “That’s a wrap. After six years of my six year old life I have been a character on BBC One’s most popular soap EastEnders.

“From a baby I was selected to play baby Arthur by the amazing [Sarah De Souza].

“Since then I matured into the little Arthur Fowler you have all come to know and love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter Bell (@hunterbellofficial)

“However, I personally made a decision that at six years old I want to try different things in life. So this is it, my final hoorah…”

He then went on to thank everyone who helped him including his real-life parents and co-stars, Lacey Turner, James Bye, Davood Ghadami, Gillian Wright and Jessie Wallace.

Arthur saw both Kush and Martin as his dad, but Kush died last year (Credit: BBC)

The post continued: “I will take a lot of memories from this amazing experience like my first steps, working with the legendary Dot Cotton, Phil Mitchell and Patrick, also meeting the amazing [Patrick Bergin].

“And last but not least, thank you to everyone that has supported me, shown me love, sent me amazing positive messages, it means to much.

“EastEnders it’s been a blast.”

