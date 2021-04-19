EastEnders viewers saw Gray Atkins push Kush Kazemi in front of a train line, but does Kush die?

Last year, Kush was involved in a robbery with the Mitchells and his girlfriend at the time, Kat Slater, in order to try and make some money.

But Kush ended up being caught by police. He later agreed to take the full blame for the robbery for the Mitchells.

Kush committed a robbery with Phil (Credit: BBC)

However a couple of months ago, after splitting from Kat, he fell for his friend Whitney and the two recently got engaged.

When Whitney discovered Kush was covering for the Mitchells and would be taking a longer prison sentence for them, she was furious.

In court, Kush revealed that he was working with the Mitchells on the robbery.

When he returned home, he told Whitney that in exchange for helping the police with a bigger investigation into the Mitchells, he would be given his freedom.

Whitney planned to leave with Kush (Credit: BBC)

But knowing the Mitchell family would come after him, Kush told Whitney they would need to flee the country.

After speaking to Martin, they agreed it would be best if they took Kush’s son, Martin’s stepson, Arthur, with them in case the Mitchells targeted him.

Kush dead in EastEnders

In tonight’s episode (Monday, April 19) Kush, Whitney and Arthur headed to the train station. As they waited for their train, Arthur needed the toilet, so Whitney took him.

However as they left, Gray came onto the platform and started yelling at Kush for taking Whitney away from him and his kids.

Kush told Gray that she was just his childminder and that he needed help. But Gray turned to Kush and said: “I don’t need help, I need Whitney.”

Gray pushed Kush onto the train tracks in front of an oncoming train (Credit: BBC)

The two men started scrapping and Gray fell onto the tube rails. But Kush managed to help him up in time.

As Gray got onto the platform, Kush told him he could’ve killed himself. But in a shock twist, Gray got up and pushed Kush onto the tracks as the train came along.

Gray then looked at the track and quickly left the tube station. But what’s next?

What happens next? What happens to Whitney?

EastEnders bosses are remaining tight-lipped on what happens next.

Viewers were utterly horrified, but hopeful that cameras will have captured the murderous deed… unless there’s a major flaw in the plot!

CCTV apparently not a concern #EastEnders — Jonathan Cheetham (@GerJonnimo) April 19, 2021

Tube stations have great CCTV systems, so should be an open and shut case #Eastenders — RustyTrombone (@rrustytrombone) April 19, 2021

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

