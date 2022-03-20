EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook wants to join Emmerdale or Corrie

Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook wants to land a role in Emmerdale or Coronation Street.

The actress played Sam Mitchell originally in 1990 and again in 2009 and 2016.

EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook wants to join a rival soap (Credit: Splash)

However last month the BBC announced the return of Kim Medcalf playing Sam.

And now Danniella has revealed she wants to join a rival soap.

She told GB News’ Mark Dolan: “I’m looking to the future. EastEnders was great, I grew up in front of the nation. But it’s in the past. I am so RIP Sam Mitchell!

“I would love to do Emmerdale or Corrie. I would also love to get back into stage acting where it all started for me. I will be 50 next year and I’d love to one day play Momma in Chicago.”

It was a marked difference from when the BBC announced the return of Kim playing Sam.

Then furious Danniella threatened legal action.

Danniella Westbrook threatens EastEnders with legal action

Danniella tweeted to allege that she had “dodged a bullet” before letting rip.

She wrote: “Wishing Kym [sic] the best of luck at @BBCEastenders__ yet again this poor woman has to recreate a Samantha Mitchell as close to my last two recent come backs on the square go smash it darling..x”

However, she also added: “Oh but not to @bbceastenders my legal team will be in touch.”

Kim Medcalf will play Sam again in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

In another tweet, she made a snipe that EastEnders should let other cast members go. She tweeted: “I’d look closer to the top of the show and cut that dead wood. After all it’s all about evolving.”

Additionally, in another tweet, she added: “Bet you all can’t wait for my new book now can ya….. oh it’s gonna go way back to the things I’ve never ever told #beafraidpeople #itsallgood.”

Her tweets contradict statements made earlier this year, when Dannielle seemed happy to not be taking on her old role.

Speaking via her Instagram, she wrote: “The @bbceastenders have not contacted me to say they are re casting or if they have.

“But that’s okay. Who plays Sam next I wish all the luck in the world to. Enjoy. #outwiththeoldinwiththenew.”

